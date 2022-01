Natural gas production from the US’s Marcellus and Utica shale plays is forecast to cross the 42 billion cubic feet per day mark by 2025, according to GlobalData. Natural gas production from the US’s Marcellus and Utica shale plays is forecast to cross the 42 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) mark by 2025, according to GlobalData — assuming gas prices stay above $3.5 per one million British thermal units (mmbtu). The leading data and analytics company notes that no new pipelines are expected to come online after 2023, despite the fact that North America is the largest gas producer and supplies approximately 40% of the total natural gas production in the US.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 9 DAYS AGO