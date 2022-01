Multiple sectors and asset classes in the financial markets came under pressure today as market participants prepare for the real possibility that the Federal Reserve will begin a series of multiple interest rate hikes beginning in March of this year. Testimony by Chairman Powell recently suggested that the Federal Reserve might maintain a slightly more accommodative monetary policy than perceived by the hawkish tone of multiple Fed members including himself last month. However, statements over the last few days by multiple Federal Reserve members suggest that liftoff will most certainly begin in March 2022.

BUSINESS ・ 21 HOURS AGO