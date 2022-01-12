JPMorgan Stock To Beat Consensus In Q4?

Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) is scheduled to report its fiscal Q4 2021 results on Tuesday, January 18, 2022. We expect Goldman Sachs to report mixed results, with revenues outperforming the consensus estimates and earnings missing the expected figure. The investment bank reported better than expected results in the last quarter, with the top-line increasing 26% y-o-y. This was driven by significant growth in the investment banking business, followed by higher global markets and consumer & wealth management revenues. While investment banking grew on the back of growth in mergers & acquisitions (M&A) and equity underwriting deal volumes, global markets benefited from higher equity trading revenues. Similarly, the consumer & wealth management segment gained from an increase in outstanding loan balances. That said, the top-line was partially offset by negative growth in the asset management division, primarily due to lower equity investment revenues. We expect the same trend to continue in the fourth quarter.
