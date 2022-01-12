ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
JPMorgan Stock To Beat Consensus In Q4?

By Trefis Team
Forbes
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJPMorgan (NYSE: JPM) is scheduled to report its fiscal Q4 2021 results on Friday, January 14, 2022. We expect JPMorgan to beat the consensus estimates for revenues and earnings. The bank outperformed the expectations in the last quarter, driven by growth in the corporate & investment banking and asset and wealth...

Investor's Business Daily

Bank Stocks: JPMorgan, Wells Fargo, Citigroup Earnings Top Views

JPMorgan Chase (JPM), Citigroup (C) and Wells Fargo (WFC) reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings early Friday, amid the Federal Reserve's plan to raise interest rates in the coming months and omicron's impact on the economy. JPM stock and Citigroup fell. Wells Fargo stock advanced. The reports come as expectations for Federal...
Forbes

What To Expect From BNY Mellon Stock In Q4?

BNY Mellon (NYSE: BK) is scheduled to report its fiscal Q4 2021 results on Tuesday, January 18, 2022. We expect BNY Mellon to remain marginally below the consensus estimates for revenues and earnings. The custody banking giant posted better than expected results in the last quarter, with the top-line increasing 5% y-o-y. It was driven by growth in asset servicing, investment management & performance fees, foreign exchange & other trading revenues. The company witnessed steady growth in the Assets under Management (AuM) and Assets under Custody & Administration (AuC/A) in the quarter. That said, the top-line was partially offset by a drop in net interest income due to interest rate headwinds. We expect the same trend to continue in the fourth quarter.
MarketWatch

Dow down nearly 400 points on losses for JPMorgan Chase, American Express stocks

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is in selloff mode Friday afternoon with shares of JPMorgan Chase and American Express seeing the biggest losses for the price-weighted average. Shares of JPMorgan Chase (JPM) and American Express (AXP) are contributing to the blue-chip gauge's intraday decline, as the Dow (DJIA) was most recently trading 394 points (1.1%) lower. JPMorgan Chase's shares are off $10.41, or 6.2%, while those of American Express are down $6.95, or 4.0%, combining for a roughly 114-point drag on the Dow. Also contributing significantly to the decline are Walt Disney (DIS) Home Depot (HD) and Goldman Sachs (GS) A $1 move in any of the Dow's 30 components equates to a 6.59-point swing.
pulse2.com

Samsara Stock (IOT): $34 Price Target From JPMorgan

The shares of Samsara Inc (NYSE: IOT) have received a $34 price target from JPMorgan. These are the details. The shares of Samsara Inc (NYSE: IOT) have received a $34 price target from JPMorgan. And JPMorgan analyst Sterling Auty initiated coverage of Samsara with an “Overweight” rating. Auty...
wsau.com

JPMorgan profit beats estimates on M&A boost

(Reuters) -JPMorgan Chase & Co reported a 14% fall in fourth-quarter earnings on Friday but sailed past analysts’ estimates, helped by a stellar performance at its investment banking unit that offset a slowdown in its trading arm. The country’s largest lender, whose fortunes are often seen as a barometer...
investing.com

BlackRock Earnings beat, Revenue Inline In Q4

Investing.com - BlackRock (NYSE: BLK ) reported on Friday fourth quarter earnings that beat analysts' forecasts and revenue that was inline with expectations. BlackRock announced earnings per share of $10.42 on revenue of $5.11B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $10.06 on revenue of $5.11B. BlackRock shares are down...
investing.com

Wells Fargo&Co Earnings, Revenue beat In Q4

Investing.com - Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC )&Co reported on Friday fourth quarter earnings that beat analysts' forecasts and revenue that topped expectations. Wells Fargo&Co announced earnings per share of $1.38 on revenue of $20.86B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $1.1 on revenue of $18.65B. Wells Fargo&Co shares are...
investing.com

Citigroup Earnings, Revenue beat In Q4

Investing.com - Citigroup (NYSE: C ) reported on Friday fourth quarter earnings that beat analysts' forecasts and revenue that topped expectations. Citigroup announced earnings per share of $1.99 on revenue of $17.02B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $1.57 on revenue of $17.01B. Citigroup shares are up 12% from...
Tacoma News Tribune

JPMorgan Beats Q4 Earnings On Reserve Release, Soaring M&A Fees

JPMorgan Chase (JPM) - Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. Report posted stronger-than-expected fourth quarter earnings Friday, thanks in part to solid gains from investment banking fees and the release of reserves set aside during the peak of the Covid pandemic. JPMorgan said earnings for the three months ending in December...
Investopedia

JPMorgan Chase Q4 2021 Earnings Report Recap

Net interest margin came in below analysts' consensus estimates. Net interest margin is a measure of the difference between the interest banks earn on their assets and the interest they pay out to depositors and other creditors. Firmwide average loans rose 6%, a sign that lending activity is picking up...
Forbes

Goldman Sachs Stock To Report Mixed Results In Q4?

Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) is scheduled to report its fiscal Q4 2021 results on Tuesday, January 18, 2022. We expect Goldman Sachs to report mixed results, with revenues outperforming the consensus estimates and earnings missing the expected figure. The investment bank reported better than expected results in the last quarter, with the top-line increasing 26% y-o-y. This was driven by significant growth in the investment banking business, followed by higher global markets and consumer & wealth management revenues. While investment banking grew on the back of growth in mergers & acquisitions (M&A) and equity underwriting deal volumes, global markets benefited from higher equity trading revenues. Similarly, the consumer & wealth management segment gained from an increase in outstanding loan balances. That said, the top-line was partially offset by negative growth in the asset management division, primarily due to lower equity investment revenues. We expect the same trend to continue in the fourth quarter.
