JPMorgan Stock To Beat Consensus In Q4?

BNY Mellon (NYSE: BK) is scheduled to report its fiscal Q4 2021 results on Tuesday, January 18, 2022. We expect BNY Mellon to remain marginally below the consensus estimates for revenues and earnings. The custody banking giant posted better than expected results in the last quarter, with the top-line increasing 5% y-o-y. It was driven by growth in asset servicing, investment management & performance fees, foreign exchange & other trading revenues. The company witnessed steady growth in the Assets under Management (AuM) and Assets under Custody & Administration (AuC/A) in the quarter. That said, the top-line was partially offset by a drop in net interest income due to interest rate headwinds. We expect the same trend to continue in the fourth quarter.

STOCKS ・ 10 HOURS AGO