The Detroit Lions are ahead of schedule on their rebuild

By Mike Payton
Pride Of Detroit
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI’ve spent a lot of time thinking about Brad Holmes post-season press conference from Tuesday afternoon. Some of the comments that Holmes made had me thinking about how the Lions rebuild is going and where things are on the timeline. Right now it seems like there’s a chance that, at least...

Detroit Sports Nation

5 Greatest quarterbacks in Detroit Lions history

No. 5 – Scott Mitchell (1994-1998) Based on stats alone, Scott Mitchell should probably be higher on this list. Ranking 3rd all-time on the Lions franchise ranks in completions (1,850) and yards (12,647) and 4th in touchdowns (79), Mitchell put together some impressive seasons over his four seasons as the Detroit starter. But, despite those impressive numbers, Mitchell will always be remembered for his playoff failures, and because of that, he comes in at No. 5 on our list.
Pride Of Detroit

Can the Lions take advantage of NFC North turmoil?

My answer: This is an extremely subjective question, but there are definitely some objective measures. Detroit finished fourth by a decent clip and won just two division games this season. The goal, at the very least, should be to improve on both accounts. Even with the changes at the top, the Vikings are still a formidable opponent, but the Lions did manage to take a game from them this December with a depleted squad, and the talent gap between them should be smaller next season.
Pride Of Detroit

Lions GM Brad Holmes breaks down team’s strengths, biggest needs

The first step in any successful offseason is assessing your own needs. For the Detroit Lions, that may be a lengthy process. While the team has undoubtedly built a foundation, both in terms of roster formation and culture, their list of needs will not be a short one when it comes to adding talented players this offseason.
Mining Journal

Strong finish lifts Detroit Lions’ spirits into offseason

By LARRY LAGE AP Sports Writer ALLEN PARK — Dan Campbell leaned into a lectern and gripped it with both hands, looking and sounding slightly somber. Leading the Detroit Lions and winning just three games will do that to you. When the Lions hired Campbell nearly a year ago, he was perhaps as fired up as any coach could be at an introductory news conference as he talked about kicking teeth and biting kneecaps. A day after Campbell closed his first season with a 3-13-1 record, he was subdued and perhaps that was because he had just fired offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn. “He came here, took a leap of faith with us under the impression that he would be calling the plays,” Campbell said Monday. “It was not going to go that direction.” The Lions were 0-8 with Lynn, who has a 33-32 record as a head coach, calling plays. With Campbell taking over those duties, they were 3-5-1. Campbell said he isn’t sure yet whether he will call plays on offense again next season. “It’s what I think is best for us and as a team, and I need time to think about that,” he said. AS GOFF GOES Quarterback Jared Goff went 3-1 in his last four starts, topping the Green Bay Packers to end the regular season after beating Arizona and Minnesota last month. “I know (the Packers) took their guys out at halftime or some of them, but still they’ve got 13 wins with anyone playing and we beat them,” Goff said. “We beat the Cardinals, we beat Minnesota, and those all happened in the last handful of weeks. “Those give us reason for optimism that we kind of know how to do it now, know how to win.” Goff had a lot to do with it, throwing a total of eight touchdown passes with only one interception in the three home wins. Goff was acquired from the Los Angeles Rams with a pair of first-round picks for Matthew Stafford. The first-year Lion gained a lot of respect from teammates throughout the season, especially in Week 18 when he pushed to play with a banged-up knee in a game that was relatively meaningless. “To go out there and put your body on the line for us, that goes a long way for the players and the coaches,” said defensive end Michael Brockers, who was also a teammate of Goff’s in Los Angeles. QUITE A TRIO The Lions had three players with 60-plus receptions in the same year for the first time. Those players — receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, tight end T.J. Hockenson and running back D’Andre Swift — should all be back next season to try to pull off the feat again with Goff. Hockenson said it will be tough for defenses to slow Detroit down next season, especially with St. Brown’s emergence. “They can’t just hone in on one guy,” said Hockenson, who had season-ending surgery on his left thumb last month. BUILDING BLOCK St. Brown was the brightest spot on a dim season. The fourth-round pick from USC became the first NFL rookie to make eight-plus catches in six straight games, beating Hall of Famer Calvin Johnson’s franchise record by one. St. Brown had at least 90 yards receiving and caught a touchdown pass in three straight games, joining two rookies in league history: Randy Moss and Odell Beckham. “It’s a credit to my teammates, credit to the coaches, to the people around me,” he said. “Without them, I couldn’t have done what I’ve done this year. I think hard work, patience, opportunity, when those all come together, it’s awesome to see.” NEXT STEPS General manager Brad Holmes, entering his second season, and Campbell have a lot of work to do with a team that has more weaknesses than strengths. The front office and coaching staff will evaluate the current roster, helping the team target its many needs in free agency and the draft. Detroit will have the No. 2 selection overall on April 28 and could fill a void at defensive end with Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson or Oregon’s Kayvon Thibodeaux.
Pride Of Detroit

Tracy Walker wins NFC Defensive Player of the Week

The NFL announced on Wednesday morning that Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker has been named the NFC Defensive Player of the Week after his performances against the Green Bay Packers. Walker finished Sunday with a career-high 14 tackles and a game-sealing interception of Jordan Love, his first pick of the...
Pride Of Detroit

Praise the Sun God with our new Amon-Ra St. Brown shirts/hoodies

There was no Detroit Lions player who finished the 2021 season better than rookie wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown. In the final stretch of the season, he was named Offensive Rookie of the Month, was up for Rookie of the Week five times, set the Lions rookie record for receptions and receiving yards, and the Lions started designing trick plays around all the attention that St. Brown was garnering from opposing defense.
Pride Of Detroit

Brad Holmes encouraged by Levi Onwuzurike, Derrick Barnes despite rookie struggles

When it comes to the Detroit Lions’ overall 2021 rookie class, it’s hard to complain too much. The first-round pick of Penei Sewell has already paid dividends, as the offensive tackle proved no matter what side he plays on, he can play at a high level. Additionally, the Lions got an absolute steal with Amon-Ra St. Brown in the fourth round, and even Alim McNeill got some post-season praise by landing on PFF’s All-Rookie team.
Pride Of Detroit

Notes: 2 Lions among PFF’s top 25 rookies

Three recently posted articles on Pro Football Focus’ website kept the praise for the Detroit Lions’ 2021 rookie class rolling. In an article posted on Thursday, two Lions rookies were among the 25 highest rated (according to PFF’s grading system). In a separate article by Seth Galina posted on Thursday, a former Trojan playing for the Lions was named the biggest surprise at wide receiver this season. On Friday, the service gave rankings by team for overall draft classes; unfortunately, the team class rankings article is paywalled but we can tell you that Detroit was very high.
Pride Of Detroit

Friday open thread: Should the Lions tender any of their restricted free agents?

The Detroit Lions have already begun building their 2022 offseason roster and have made a roster move each of the three days following the end of the season. They have already signed nine practice squad players to futures contracts, added tight end Matt Sokol, claimed JuJu Hughes from the Rams, and released six veterans off the practice squad,
Pride Of Detroit

2021 NFL All-Pro team: Detroit Lions players receive zero votes

The Associated Press released their 2021 All-Pro Teams on Friday, but you will not find a single Detroit Lions player on the list. Not only were the Lions shut out from both the first and second-team All Pro lists, but no player even received a single vote from the panel of 50 media members from the Associated Press.
Pride Of Detroit

Detroit Lions Week 18 rookie review: 2021 draft class finishes strong

Let’s take a closer look at how the Detroit Lions 2021 draft class fared in their 37-30 win over the Green Bay Packers in Week 18. Snap counts: 32 (47%) — 3 (11%) Onwuzurike had a quiet day in terms of the box score, notching one tackle during his 32 defensive snaps.
AllLions

What Contract Should Detroit Lions Offer Josh Reynolds?

With the NFL playoffs starting this weekend, Detroit needs to start thinking ahead to putting together its 2022 roster. One of the players worth considering in this process is wide receiver Josh Reynolds: What kind of contract should the Lions offer him this offseason?. Reynolds is a piece to the...
Pride Of Detroit

Lions vs. Packers Song of the Game: ‘This Will Be Our Year’ by The Zombies

The season is over—and what a season it was—but this only feels like the beginning of something much different. Something we haven’t seen for this Detroit Lions organization in a long, long time—maybe ever. And that’s exactly why this playlist is closing out on the most...
Pride Of Detroit

No team benefitted from opponent penalties less than the Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions fans and complaining about the officiating of NFL games. Can you name a more iconic pairing?. Detroit has certainly had their fair share of unfavorable memories when it comes to officiating blunders, though they are far from unique in their complaints about NFL referees. Ask any fanbase, and they’ll have a laundry list of offenses that “screwed” them out of a potential win.
Pride Of Detroit

Wednesday open thread: Will Trey Flowers remain a Lion in 2022?

Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes spoke to the media Tuesday for the first time since the season began, and we got a lot of glimpses into his role in many of the season’s decisions. One decision that has yet to be made? The future of Trey Flowers. While Holmes didn’t give an answer as to what Flowers’ future with the team looks like, he kicked the can down the road in a way that certainly looks like all options are on the table.
Pride Of Detroit

Notes: Amon-Ra St. Brown is already back on the jugs machine

What would you do on your first day of vacation after five straight months of extreme physical labor? Drink heavily and hang out by a pool? Sleep all day in an effort to move as little as possible? Just spend the entire day at a pizza buffet?. Well, if you’re...
ClutchPoints

Antonio Brown regretting decision to quit on Buccaneers mid-game

Antonio Brown‘s decision to quit on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 17 shocked the NFL world, with just about everyone weighing in on the situation. Well, having had a couple of weeks to reflect on his actions, it seems Brown is having some regrets over his rash decision-making from that fateful Sunday.
KXAN

Super Bowl betting odds: Which team is favored to win it all?

AUSTIN (KXAN) — With the regular season officially in the books after the Las Vegas Raiders secured a spot in the postseason in a thrilling overtime win over the Los Angeles Chargers, the field is set. The Green Bay Packers finished with the NFL’s best record at 13-4, earning a first-round bye thanks to a tiebreaker with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who also won 13 games.
