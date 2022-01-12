ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

[BN] Hockey: Issues are plentiful, but Sabres still have to be better than this

Buffalo News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMike Harrington: The issues are plentiful, but Sabres still have to be better than this. The factors at play for the Sabres on most nights of late have made them unlikely to win many games before the puck even drops. Like other teams, they've been dealing with players going...

buffalonews.com

Power 93.7 WBLK

The Buffalo Sabres Have No Goalies Left?

While the Buffalo Bills have had great success lately, the same cannot be said for the Buffalo Sabres. The Sabres have not made the playoffs since 2011 and it looks like they won't make it once again in 2022. They currently sit 14 points out of a wild card playoff spot.
NHL
Buffalo News

Sabres Notebook: Rasmus Dahlin could get the nod to make All-Star debut

The NHL will announce its team captains and the rosters for the All-Star Game on Thursday night during ESPN's 6 p.m. airing of "SportsCenter," and it could be a coming-out party for Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin. The former No. 1 overall pick looks to be the best candidate for...
NHL
WGR550

Skinner's big night propels Sabres over Predators

For the first time in nearly two calendar years, the Sabres and Predators played a game against each other. It was Jeff Skinner who stole the show on Thursday to help Buffalo end a six-game winless skid. Kyle Powell has a complete game recap:
NHL
Buffalo News

Aaron Dell delivers big hit, even bigger win for Sabres in return to the crease

DETROIT – The hit seen around the hockey world Thursday night had Buffalo Sabres goalie Aaron Dell hearing from people he hadn’t spoken to in some time. With the Sabres leading 2-1 late in the second period at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena, Dell left his crease to try to play the puck before Predators winger Eeli Tolvanen could gain possession. Dell won the foot race to the left boards but instead of trying to clear it behind his own net, he touched the puck, spun to his right and leveled Tolvanen with a body check that made highlight-reel shows across North America.
NHL
CBS Boston

Brad Marchand Has A Fancy New Cowboy Hat After His Incredible Hat Trick Vs. Canadiens

BOSTON (CBS) — Brad Marchand is on an absolute tear at the moment. Not only did the Bruins winger add another hat trick to his career resume on Wednesday night, but he also added a pretty sweet cowboy hat to his collection. Marchand, who still looks a bit rough with a broken nose, black eye and stitches after taking a puck to the face Monday night, roughed up the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday. He tallied his third straight multi-goal game and fifth career hat trick in Boston’s 5-1 drubbing of their rivals, doing so with quite a bit of style. And that...
NHL
NHL

Bruins Assign Jeremy Swayman To Providence

BOSTON - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, January 12, that the team has assigned Jeremy Swayman to Providence and recalled defenseman Tyler Lewington from Providence on an emergency basis. Swayman, 23, has compiled a 8-6-2 record with a 2.26 goals against average and .918 save percentage in...
NHL
CBS Boston

Bruins Place Matt Grzelcyk, One Staffer In NHL’s COVID-19 Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins are not out of the woods when it comes to COVID-19 just yet, which is leaving the team’s defensive corps a little shorthanded. On Thursday, Boston placed defenseman Matt Grzelcyk and one team staff member in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. Losing Grzelcyk leaves the Bruins without half of its top defensive paring, and Charlie McAvoy without his usual partner in crime. Fellow southpaw Mike Reilly could be bumped up to Boston’s top blue line pairing while Grzelcyk is out. The Bruins also recalled defenseman Jack Ahcan from Providence earlier in the day on Thursday. Boston hosts the Philadelphia Flyers at TD Garden on Thursday night. The Bruins have been on fire since returning from a two-week COVID-19 break in December. Since Jan. 1, Boston has won seven of its eight games and now sits at 20-11-2 on the season.
NHL

