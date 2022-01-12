ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

PUBG: Battlegrounds is now free-to-play

By Mollie Taylor
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

After a lengthy 37 hours of maintenance, PUBG: Battlegrounds is live and newly free-to-play. It was announced in December that the battle royale would shed its $30 price tag in favour of a format closer to fellow genre giants Apex Legends and Fortnite. The game now has a free basic version...

www.pcgamer.com

Comments / 0

Related
pushsquare.com

PS Plus January 2022 PS5, PS4 Games Announced

DIRT 5 (PS5, PS4) Deep Rock Galactic (PS5, PS4) Again, it's a strong selection — at least in our humble opinion. DIRT 5 is a rock solid racer, and Persona 5 Strikers is an especially stylish action RPG. Given that it's a new release, we'll have to wait and see how Deep Rock Galactic holds up (it does have space dwarves, to be fair) — but even if it turns out to be a bust, we're still looking at one of the best months for PS Plus in quite some time.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Game Pass Surprise Adds 3 Games

In case you missed it, Xbox today announced the new Xbox Game Pass games coming to the service in early January, and while the bigger titles like Mass Effect Legendary Edition and Spelunky 2 are still to come, the announcement included three surprise releases that were added to the service today. The three titles that are available right this moment are Gorogoa, Olija, and The Pedestrian.
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

Game of the Year: Brett's Top 5 PS5, PS4 Games of 2021

Our individual Game of the Year articles allow our lovely team of writers to share their own personal PS5 and PS4 picks for 2021. Today, it's the turn of reviewer Brett Posner-Ferdman. 5. Persona 5 Strikers. The Phantom Thieves of Hearts are back, and better than ever! Going into 2021,...
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

15 Best PS5 Games of 2021

Compared to the banger year that was 2020, 2021 was a relatively quiet one for PlayStation- but we’re at a point where even relatively quiet years are brimming with excellent games to play across a variety of different genres. PS5 and PS4 players had no shortage of excellent games to choose from over the last 12 months, and here, we’re going to highlight a handful of those as the ones that we enjoyed the most- before picking one of them as the ultimate winner for the year.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Free To Play#Cooking#Battlegrounds Plus#Command Conquer
mobilesyrup.com

Here are the free games hitting PlayStation Plus in January 2022

Every month, Sony offers a few PlayStation games at no additional cost to those subscribed to its PlayStation Plus service. Now, the company has revealed the first few games hitting the service in the new year. Available starting January 4th, Sony will add three titles to PlayStation Plus, and you’ll...
VIDEO GAMES
TechSpot

How did the Cyberpunk 2077 dumpster fire become one of 2021's most played games?

In context: Cyberpunk 2077's launch was nothing short of disastrous, even by CD Projekt Red's own admission. It was plagued by long delays, totally overhyped, and then virtually unplayable on last-gen consoles. The PC version was playable, but buggy and the current-gen ports were a complete no-show. Fans anxious for the game were vocally disappointed. Yet somehow, Cyberpunk 2077 became one of 2021's biggest games.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
DBLTAP

4 Improvements Call of Duty: Warzone Needs in 2022

2021 proved to be a very up-and-down year for Call of Duty's Warzone mode. Some players and creators would call it a great year with plenty of great content, while others felt the need to put the keys or controller down due to the game being disappointing. Despite the reaction,...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

January's PlayStation Plus Free Games Have a Bad Surprise For Some Subscribers

January's free PlayStation Plus games come with a rather unpleasant surprise for some PS Plus subscribers. Yesterday, Sony released January 2022's free PS Plus games. And it's a pretty strong lineup of games. Persona 5 Strikers may be niche, but it's quite beloved. Meanwhile, Deep Rock Galactic is not only a popular game, but it's brand new to PlayStation consoles after being console exclusive to Xbox. Lastly, there's Dirt 5, which may not be for everyone being a racing game, but it is one of the better games in the genre since its release alongside the PS5 back in 2020. Again, it's a pretty strong lineup of games, but it's not the lineup some subscribers in the Middle East have been getting.
VIDEO GAMES
TheSixthAxis

Our Most Wanted Games of 2022 – #3 Horizon Forbidden West

For the longest time, we believed and hoped that the next game on our 2022 Most Wanted list was actually going to be coming out in 2021. Of course, we won’t begrudge Sony and Guerrilla Games wanting to take the time that they need to make Horizon Forbidden West the best sequel it could possibly be and a landmark release for the beginning of a new generation.
VIDEO GAMES
PCGamesN

The first Halo was originally meant to be an open-world game

Halo Infinite is now out in the wild, and it’s the first large scale open-world game in the long-running series of FPS games. But it turns out that Halo was originally conceived of as having an open-world setting – its developers, however, had to pare things back for the hardware available 20 years ago.
VIDEO GAMES
attackofthefanboy.com

Xbox Game Pass January 2022 Games: All Console and PC Additions

Microsoft has been gradually evening the playing field against Sony thanks to their ongoing Game Pass subscription service. Being such a highly consumer-friendly service, players who own an Xbox or a PC are given access to a Netflix-like selection of games to play with reasonable monthly or yearly prices. Quite often, there are new releases that come with the service. Now that the new year has just kicked off, let’s see what games we can expect on Xbox Game Pass in January 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
knowtechie.com

Will the Nintendo Switch download games in Sleep Mode?

The Nintendo Switch, like other modern consoles, lets you download games from the internet so you don’t have to worry about keeping up with physical copies of all of your games. All you have to do is head to the eShop on your Nintendo Switch console. From there, you...
VIDEO GAMES
itechpost.com

'PUBG Battlegrounds' 15.2 Update: Release Date, New Tactical Gear, Tutorial Mode

"PUBG Battlegrounds" just announced that the game's newest update will include drones and other tactical tools. The game's most recent update has been released on public test servers and will be released on live servers in the following week. 'PUBG Battlegrounds' 15.2 update. According to PUBG Battlegrounds, The "PUBG Battlegrounds"...
VIDEO GAMES
realsport101.com

PUBG Free-to-Play COUNTDOWN: How to Play, Download Free & More

Popular battle royale game Player Unknown's Battleground - or PUBG as it's more commonly known - is finally making the big leap toward free to play this coming week. It's a decision that the team behind the game didn't take lightly, however, it's also a game that has been around for so long that a huge number of players already own it on at least one platform.
VIDEO GAMES
realsport101.com

How to Play PUBG Ranked Mode

PUBG has been going strong for some time, seeing the game launch on tonnes of different consoles and even on mobile. Alongside this growth comes plans for the future. Clearly taking some inspiration from the likes of Fortnite and Splitgate, it's trying to pull in tonnes of new players by going free-to-play. If you want to play PUBG ranked after this happens, here's what you should know.
VIDEO GAMES
Twinfinite

PUBG Gets Celebrates Free to Play Launch With Live-Action Trailer

Today PUBG: Battlegrounds has completed its free to play transition, and PUBG Studios has released a live-action trailer to celebrate. It comes with pretty much all the explosions and shooting you would expect and little else, but that’s pretty much PUBG in a nutshell. You can check it out...
VIDEO GAMES
futuregamereleases.com

PUBG hits 668,706 concurrent users after going Free-To-Play

In just a couple of hours after PUBG’s free-to-play change, the game has managed to gain vicious momentum and gather over 668,706 concurrent users, according to the official Steam stats. Something that hasn’t been seen since its glory days. So yeah, this move suits everyone better, both the...
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

4K+
Followers
16K+
Post
870K+
Views
ABOUT

The global authority on PC games.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy