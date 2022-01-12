Nicklas Lidstrom is back with the Detroit Red Wings

It has been a while since our last prospects update. In the time in between, we’ve seen the World Junior Championship Tournament (WJC) start up, shut down, and ultimately get cancelled (or possibly postponed), and we welcomed in a new year. Meanwhile the Detroit Red Wings’ prospects continue to strut their stuff across the many hockey leagues in the world.
The Detroit Red Wings brought another former franchise legend into the fold yesterday, as 7-time Norris Trophy winning defenseman Nicklas Lidstrom was hired as Vice President of Hockey Operations. The Red Wings now boast two of the greatest players in NHL history as key members of their front office, as Steve Yzerman currently serves as GM.
DETROIT, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin has been named to the Atlantic Division team for the 2022 NHL All-Star Game. Larkin could be joined by rookie teammate Lucas Raymond who has a chance to be voted onto the roster in the Last Men In ballot.
The west coast road trips have always been rough for Wings fans with their 10:30pm ET puck drops. This past one was also rough for the Red Wings themselves as they return to Detroit having lost all three games. Tonight, they return to LCA and a much friendlier 7:30pm ET start to take on a Winnipeg Jets team that has not played since last week Thursday, a 7-1 shellacking by the Colorado Avalanche.
The Detroit Red Wings have improved this season, but not to the point where general manager Steve Yzerman will attempt to accelerate the rebuild with aggressive moves at the trade deadline or in free agency. Yzerman indicated where the team is in the standings at the March 21 trade deadline...
The Detroit Red Wings have had a long history of success, including making the playoffs for 25 consecutive seasons (1991-2016). A lot of their success can be attributed to drafting, but there is another aspect that has made this team great over the decades. Trades have helped complement the draft success to earn the team four Stanley Cups in that time frame so with the NHL Trade Deadline quickly approaching, we will take a look at five that have made a big impact during their incredible playoff stretch.
Nicklas Lidstrom is back in the mix. He’s part of the Yzerplan. He’s catching the Yzer ... plane. No, he’s not playing again. I do wonder if he could though ... anyway, when you can add someone nicknamed “The Perfect Human” to your squad, you do it. Steve Yzerman is officially bringing in his former teammate Lidstrom as the vice president of hockey operations. He’ll have his hand in everything, the Wings announced this week, and I think that’s marvelous.
On Tuesday afternoon, the Detroit Lions announced a plethora of roster moves, including cutting six players from their practice squad. Assigned S Juju Hughes via waivers (from LAR) Released following players from the practice squad:. WR Geronimo Allison. G Parker Ehinger. TE Nick Eubanks. OT Darrin Paulo. CB Nickell Robey-Coleman.
BOSTON (CBS) — Brad Marchand is on an absolute tear at the moment. Not only did the Bruins winger add another hat trick to his career resume on Wednesday night, but he also added a pretty sweet cowboy hat to his collection.
Marchand, who still looks a bit rough with a broken nose, black eye and stitches after taking a puck to the face Monday night, roughed up the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday. He tallied his third straight multi-goal game and fifth career hat trick in Boston’s 5-1 drubbing of their rivals, doing so with quite a bit of style.
And that...
