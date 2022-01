Newly elected College Place City Council members were sworn in and various local residents were appointed to city boards and commissions during the first meeting of 2022. Tito Espinoza, who won his November 2021 general election race against Nadine Stecklein by six points, was sworn in Tuesday, Jan. 11. This will be the first term Espinoza, a realtor and owner at United Country Real Estate-Walla Walla Valley, serves in public office.

COLLEGE PLACE, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO