India’s Bharat Biotech says Covaxin booster shot neutralises Omicron

By Metro US
Metro International
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW DELHI (Reuters) -India’s Bharat Biotech said on Wednesday a booster shot of its Covaxin COVID-19 vaccine administered six months after the last of two doses neutralises both the Omicron and...

Metro International

India reports 264,202 new coronavirus infections in past 24 hours

Mumbai (Reuters) – India reported 264,202 new cases of the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking its total tally to 36.58 million, the federal health ministry said on Friday. Deaths from COVID-19 rose by 315, with total mortalities now at 485,350, the ministry said. (Reporting by Shilpa Jamkhandikar...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Metro International

France’s HAS says Novavax and Janssen vaccines are good alternative

PARIS (Reuters) – French health authority HAS said on Friday that Novavax’s Nuvaxovid and Janssen’s COVID-19 vaccine offered an efficient alternative for people hesitant about RNA-based vaccines or who cannot take these for medical reasons. HAS said RNA-based vaccines remain the preferred option, but that the two...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Metro International

India’s Reliance intensifies green push with $80 billion investment in Gujarat

BENGALURU (Reuters) -India’s Reliance Industries said it would invest 5.95 trillion rupees ($80.49 billion) to set up green energy projects and bolster its retail and telecom arms in the western state of Gujarat, as it targets net-zero carbon emissions by 2035. Owned by billionaire Mukesh Ambani, the conglomerate has...
BUSINESS
Metro International

Spain to cap antigen test prices, expand booster programme

MADRID (Reuters) -Spain will cap prices for rapid coronavirus tests and open up its booster shot programme to everyone over the age of 18, the government said on Thursday, as infections continued to rise albeit at a slightly slower pace. Health Minister Carolina Darias said that from Saturday antigen tests...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Metro International

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

(Reuters) – Here’s what you need to know about the coronavirus right now:. Germany on Thursday reported a record of more than 81,000 COVID-19 infections in a day as the government’s coronavirus crisis manager warned of possible bottlenecks in testing. The previous daily record, on Wednesday, was...
WORLD
Metro International

Mexico expecting nearly 27 million COVID-19 vaccines in coming weeks

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico is expecting delivery of nearly 27 million additional COVID-19 vaccine doses in the coming weeks, Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Tuesday, as the Omicron variant fuels a sharp increase in cases. “We’re going to receive 11.7 million more doses soon … and before...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Metro International

Novartis-Molecular Partners COVID drug could be approved in weeks

ZURICH (Reuters) -Swiss drugmaker Novartis and partner Molecular Partners could have an experimental drug on the market within several weeks to treat COVID-19 patients, officials from the two companies said on Monday. “The emergency marketing authorization application can be filed now,” Molecular Chief Executive Patrick Amstutz told Reuters. “That starts...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Warren Tribune Chronicle

Mon. 8:52 a.m.: India starts booster shots for vulnerable amid omicron surge

NEW DELHI (AP) — Healthcare and front-line workers along with people above age 60 with health problems lined up today at vaccination centers across India to receive a third dose as infections linked to the omicron variant surge. The doses, which India is calling a “precautionary” shot instead of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MarketWatch

Ocugen's stock gains 8% on promising COVID-19 booster data from partner Bharat Biotech

Shares of Ocugen Inc. OCGN, +6.40% were up 8.1% in premarket trading on Monday, two days after a preprint came out Friday outlining Phase 2 clinical trial results for a COVID-19 booster dose being developed by Bharat Biotech, a privately held biotech based in Hyderabad. A preprint is a type of preliminary medical research that has not been peer-reviewed and is a common way to put out scientific information during the pandemic. The 184 participants in the study reported an increase in neutralizing antibody titers in the mid-stage study after receiving a booster dose of Covaxin. The experimental COVID-19 vaccine has not been approved or authorized in the U.S.; however, it's received emergency authorization in more than 17 countries. Ocugen's stock is down 10.7% so far this year, while the S&P 500.
MARKETS
BBC

Covid-19: Indian man has taken at least eight Covid jabs

A man in India got jabbed with a Covid-19 vaccine at least eight times last year, a health official said. Brahmdeo Mandal, 65, has claimed that he received 11 doses of the vaccine in Bihar state. The retired postman said the jabs had helped him to get rid of aches...
PUBLIC HEALTH
wtaq.com

Gavi, India’s Bharat discussing possible COVAX use of Covaxin

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – The Gavi vaccine alliance is in talks with India’s Bharat Biotech to potentially procure the company’s Covaxin COVID-19 shot for the COVAX global vaccine distribution programme, a Gavi spokesperson told Reuters on Thursday. “We are in discussion with (Bharat Biotech) as we consider...
INDUSTRY
NBC Philadelphia

Singapore Says Booster Shots Needed in Order to Maintain Fully Vaccinated Status

SINGAPORE — People in Singapore will lose their fully vaccinated status after 270 days if they do not take booster shots, the government announced on Wednesday. Protection from the primary series vaccination wanes and is "substantially reduced six months after the last dose," Singapore's health ministry said in a press release.
PUBLIC HEALTH
albuquerqueexpress.com

AGW Bharat India's youth driven news portal

New Delhi [India], January 4 (ANI/ATK): The Covid-19 waves and the following lockdown have drastically impacted the business ventures. Even the biggest business companies, which had a monopoly in the market took a hard blow and succumb to heavy loss. When most citizens of the country were struggling to maintain...
INDIA
Seeking Alpha

Israel clears a second COVID-19 booster for immunocompromised people

Israel has greenlighted the use of a fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose for people with weaker immune systems, such as cancer patients and organ transplant recipients, Reuters reported. Last week, an expert panel in the country recommended an additional booster dose of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)/BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) COVID-19 vaccine for medical workers, the...
WORLD
NBC News

Israel to offer 4th Covid vaccine dose to most vulnerable

Israel has become the first country to approve a fourth vaccine dose for people most vulnerable to Covid-19 as it braces for a wave of infections fuelled by the omicron variant. Nachman Ash, the director general of the Health Ministry, announced the decision at a press conference late on Thursday.
WORLD
The Independent

How long is Omicron’s incubation period?

The Omicron variant of Covid-19 has spread around the world at a rapid pace since it was first discovered in southern Africa last month but there is still a great deal we do not know about it.More data is needed to determine its precise characteristics and how it responds to our existing coronavirus vaccines, but what seems beyond doubt is that it is more transmissible than any previous strains we have encountered over the course of the pandemic so far, including the Alpha and Delta variants.Omicron has been detected in at least 89 countries to date, with the likes...
WORLD
Metro International

Philippines extends coronavirus curbs in capital region until end-Jan

MANILA (Reuters) – The Philippines’ coronavirus task force will extend coronavirus curbs in the capital region and other provinces until the end of January, acting presidential spokesperson Karlo Nograles said on Friday. The Southeast Asian nation is battling its biggest surge in COVID-19 cases, driven by the more...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Brazil starts vaccinating children after weeks of delay

Fifteen Brazilian children received COVID-19 vaccines on Friday, marking the start of an effort that was delayed several weeks by the federal government's reluctance to endorse the immunization of children.The country’s health regulator issued approval on Dec. 16 for the administration of the Pfizer shot to kids aged 5 to 11. The decision incensed Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro who has since complained about vaccinating children, saying he won't let his 11-year-old daughter get shots and warning of possible side effects.A study released by U.S. health authorities in late December determined that serious side effects of the Pfizer vaccine...
HEALTH

