The King will always be King. There were no tears or an outpouring of emotion from Uchimura Kohei on Friday (14 January) as he explained why he is retiring. it was just the usual pensive words and witty sense of humour that the greatest male gymnast ever has shown throughout a career marked by three Olympic gold medals and an unassailable six consecutive world all-around titles.

SPORTS ・ 20 HOURS AGO