Decades of scientific evidence demonstrate unequivocally that human activities jeopardise life on Earth. Dangerous anthropogenic interference with the climate system compounds many other drivers of global change. Governments concur: the science is settled. But governments have failed to act at the scale and pace required. What should climate change scientists do? There is an unwritten social contract between science and society. Public investment in science is intended to improve understanding about our world and support beneficial societal outcomes. However, for climate change, the science-society contract is now broken. The failure to act decisively is an indictment on governments and political leaders...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 4 DAYS AGO