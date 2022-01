Johan Clarey is like a good wine; he gets better with age. During his incredible 2020/21 season, Clarey, then aged 40, finished second in Kitzbuehel, making him the oldest skier in history to finish on the podium of a World Cup race. The native of Annecy rounded off the campaign by finishing in the top five of the downhill World Cup for the first time in his career.

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO