Government tax receipts surged to their highest ever level last year at 68.4 billion euro, reducing the Exchequer deficit down to 7.3 billion euro.The Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe said that a more rapid than anticipated recovery in the domestic economy led to tax revenues increasing by almost 20% compared to 2020.It is the highest recorded tax yield, and more than nine billion euro more than the previous highest figure in 2019.Consumer spending and an increase in wages helped bolster the tax figures.Exchequer deficit of €7½ billion recorded in 2021: Corporation tax receipts at similar levels to VAT, €13½ billion...

INCOME TAX ・ 9 DAYS AGO