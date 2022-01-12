ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Kansas high school basketball scores for Jan. 11

By Ryan Newton
KSN News
KSN News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LfySU_0djXIedw00

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL:

Abilene 58, Wamego 52, 3OT

Andale 58, Rose Hill 29

Andover Central 60, Arkansas City 36

Basehor-Linwood 70, Lansing 28

Beloit 67, Chapman 37

Bishop Miege 59, Blue Valley 43

Blue Valley 55, Linn 36

Bluestem 48, Neodesha 43

Bucklin 77, Satanta 66

Buhler 78, El Dorado 74

Burlington 68, Osawatomie 24

Centralia 57, Doniphan West 38

Chase 42, Wilson 29

Cheney 71, Garden Plain 31

Cimarron 35, Ulysses 22

Circle 79, Winfield 41

Clearwater 38, Mulvane 36

Clifton-Clyde 57, Washington County 25

Coffeyville 64, Fort Scott 54

Colby 52, Goodland 45

Council Grove 58, Chase County 39

Cunningham 62, Burrton 31

Derby 67, Wichita Campus 64

Dighton 62, Wheatland-Grinnell 54

Dodge City 78, Guymon, Okla. 26

Elkhart 72, Deerfield 9

Ellinwood 51, St. John 36

Erie 55, Caney Valley 45

Eudora 60, Spring Hill 32

Flint Hills Christian 46, Hutchinson Central Christian 27

Galena 57, Pittsburg Colgan 24

Garden City 58, Liberal 37

Girard 54, Riverton 43

Greeley County 55, Wallace County 37

Hanover 77, Axtell 44

Haven 53, Larned 27

Hays 58, Great Bend 31

Hays-TMP-Marian 60, Hoxie 42

Heritage Christian 85, Bishop Seabury Academy 64

Hesston 83, Nickerson 27

Highland Park 70, Junction City 54

Hillsboro 58, Hoisington 28

Holcomb 66, Lakin 61

Holton 52, Perry-Lecompton 45

Hutchinson Central Christian 41, Attica 40

Jayhawk Linn 60, Pleasanton 23

KC Piper 70, Tonganoxie 56

Kapaun Mount Carmel 53, Wichita West 17

Lakeside 65, Thunder Ridge 32

Lawrence-Nelson, Neb. 46, Rock Hills 16

Macksville 69, La Crosse 63

Maize 44, Andover 40

Maize South 64, Hutchinson 63

Marysville 46, Concordia 40

McPherson 71, Augusta 56

Mill Valley 56, SM South 55

Minneapolis 47, Valley Heights 46, OT

Moscow 72, Syracuse 42

Moundridge 74, Bennington 60

Nemaha Central 59, Riverside 25

Ness City 69, Spearville 46

Northern Valley 77, Oberlin-Decatur 19

Norton 55, Oakley 28

Norwich 65, South Barber 29

Olpe 78, Hartford 21

Osage City 52, Mission Valley 47

Oswego 51, Altoona-Midway 49

Ottawa 55, Baldwin 39

Pawnee Heights 53, Hodgeman County 51

Pike Valley 54, Glasco/Miltonvale-Southern Cloud 22

Pleasant Ridge 62, Maur Hill – Mount Academy 36

Pratt 64, Lyons 31

Rawlins County 56, Triplains-Brewster 45

Royal Valley 58, Jefferson West 29

Russell 60, Smith Center 30

SM West 58, Olathe East 56

SVHE 46, St. Xavier 16

Salina Sacred Heart 37, Republic County 25

Salina South 69, Newton 47

Sedan 55, West Elk 36

Sedgwick 31, Berean Academy 23

Smoky Valley 66, Halstead 38

Solomon 59, Goessel 44

South Gray 61, Minneola 40

Southeast 76, Yates Center 24

Southeast Saline 77, Clay Center 46

Southwestern Hts. 67, Meade 48

St. Mary’s 72, Riley County 54

Stafford 68, Fairfield 54

Sterling 63, Central Plains 40

Sublette 65, Wichita County 51

Sylvan-Lucas 53, Natoma 20

Topeka West 71, Emporia 57

Trego 51, Phillipsburg 23

Troy 51, Onaga 33

Udall 62, South Haven 43

Uniontown 65, Northeast-Arma 50

Valley Center 74, Salina Central 54

Wabaunsee 52, Silver Lake 49

Washburn Rural 51, Manhattan 31

Weskan 54, St. Francis 42

Wetmore 50, Frankfort 43

Wichita Heights 52, Wichita East 23

Wichita Home School 63, Wichita Sunrise 48

Wichita North 47, Wichita Southeast 41

Wichita Northwest 68, Wichita Bishop Carroll 59

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS:

Barstow, Mo. vs. BV Northwest, ppd.

Louisburg vs. Bonner Springs, ppd.

Maranatha Academy vs. KC Bishop Ward, ppd.

Victoria vs. Stockton, ppd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL:

Andale 55, Rose Hill 2

Andover Central 69, Arkansas City 18

Argonia 62, Burden Central 26

Ashland 49, South Central 34

Berean Academy 49, Sedgwick 20

Bishop Miege 63, Blue Valley 41

Bluestem 33, Neodesha 23

Buhler 53, El Dorado 22

Burlingame 44, Madison/Hamilton Co-op 35

Burlington 61, Osawatomie 16

Burrton 41, Cunningham 20

Centralia 61, Doniphan West 47

Chapman 41, Beloit 30

Circle 40, Winfield 34

Clay Center 38, Southeast Saline 32

Council Grove 49, Chase County 9

Derby 75, Wichita Campus 21

Dodge City 70, Guymon, Okla. 40

Elkhart 56, Deerfield 9

Emporia 55, Topeka West 26

Eudora 56, Spring Hill 42

Fort Scott 68, Coffeyville 31

Frankfort 55, Wetmore 35

Garden Plain 51, Cheney 40

Goddard 55, Goddard-Eisenhower 30

Goessel 44, Solomon 21

Goodland 44, Colby 23

Greeley County 53, Wallace County 46

Hanover 68, Axtell 35

Hartford 50, Olpe 22

Haven 47, Larned 32

Hays 47, Great Bend 33

Hays-TMP-Marian 39, Hoxie 30

Herington 46, Rural Vista 31

Heritage Christian 42, Bishop Seabury Academy 10

Hillsboro 32, Hoisington 17

Hodgeman County 46, Pawnee Heights 24

Holcomb 40, Lakin 35

Hutchinson 47, Maize South 35

Hutchinson Central Christian 46, Attica 36

Independence 55, Chanute 39

Jefferson West 42, Royal Valley 33

Junction City 43, Highland Park 41

KC Wyandotte 23, KC Harmon 13

Kapaun Mount Carmel 60, Wichita West 22

Labette County 53, Pittsburg 22

Lakeside 55, Thunder Ridge 39

Lansing 52, Basehor-Linwood 34

Lawrence-Nelson, Neb. 54, Rock Hills 35

Liberal 57, Garden City 36

Lincoln 36, Tescott 28

Macksville 53, La Crosse 40

Maize 53, Andover 41

Marysville 53, Concordia 31

McLouth 44, Valley Falls 37

McPherson 47, Augusta 21

Meade 60, Southwestern Hts. 31

Medicine Lodge 43, Douglass 38

Moundridge 59, Bennington 39

Nemaha Central 38, Riverside 22

Ness City 51, Spearville 48

Newton 47, Salina South 43

Nickerson 55, Hesston 40

Oakley 39, Norton 36

Olathe North 58, Lawrence Free State 16

Olathe Northwest 38, Lawrence 33

Osage City 43, Mission Valley 26

Ottawa 51, Baldwin 39

Phillipsburg 59, Trego 34

Pike Valley 38, Glasco/Miltonvale-Southern Cloud 14

Pittsburg Colgan 65, Galena 26

Pratt 42, Lyons 28

Rawlins County 66, Triplains-Brewster 18

SM West 48, Olathe East 33

Sabetha 41, Hiawatha 37

Salina Central 71, Valley Center 40

Salina Sacred Heart 52, Republic County 23

Santa Fe Trail 72, Wellsville 14

Shawnee Heights 50, Leavenworth 38

Smith Center 51, Russell 39

Smoky Valley 51, Halstead 31

St. John 63, Ellinwood 32

St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 58, Osborne 49

St. Thomas Aquinas 74, BV Southwest 26

Stanton County 67, Walsh, Colo. 7

Sterling 41, Central Plains 39

Sylvan-Lucas 63, Natoma 20

Syracuse 60, Moscow 40

Troy 60, Onaga 32

Uniontown 53, Northeast-Arma 44

Valley Heights 64, Minneapolis 43

Victoria 54, Stockton 42

Wamego 69, Abilene 32

Washburn Rural 57, Manhattan 27

West Elk 47, Sedan 44

Wheatland-Grinnell 52, Dighton 40

Wichita Bishop Carroll 51, Wichita Northwest 21

Wichita County 32, Sublette 22

Wichita Heights 62, Wichita East 44

Wichita Southeast 54, Wichita North 14

Wilson 53, Chase 51

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS:

Barstow, Mo. vs. BV Northwest, ppd.

Linn vs. Blue Valley, ccd.

Louisburg vs. Bonner Springs, ppd.

Maranatha Academy vs. KC Bishop Ward, ppd.

Mulvane vs. Clearwater, ppd.

