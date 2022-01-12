Kansas high school basketball scores for Jan. 11
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL:
Abilene 58, Wamego 52, 3OT
Andale 58, Rose Hill 29
Andover Central 60, Arkansas City 36
Basehor-Linwood 70, Lansing 28
Beloit 67, Chapman 37
Bishop Miege 59, Blue Valley 43
Blue Valley 55, Linn 36
Bluestem 48, Neodesha 43
Bucklin 77, Satanta 66
Buhler 78, El Dorado 74
Burlington 68, Osawatomie 24
Centralia 57, Doniphan West 38
Chase 42, Wilson 29
Cheney 71, Garden Plain 31
Cimarron 35, Ulysses 22
Circle 79, Winfield 41
Clearwater 38, Mulvane 36
Clifton-Clyde 57, Washington County 25
Coffeyville 64, Fort Scott 54
Colby 52, Goodland 45
Council Grove 58, Chase County 39
Cunningham 62, Burrton 31
Derby 67, Wichita Campus 64
Dighton 62, Wheatland-Grinnell 54
Dodge City 78, Guymon, Okla. 26
Elkhart 72, Deerfield 9
Ellinwood 51, St. John 36
Erie 55, Caney Valley 45
Eudora 60, Spring Hill 32
Flint Hills Christian 46, Hutchinson Central Christian 27
Galena 57, Pittsburg Colgan 24
Garden City 58, Liberal 37
Girard 54, Riverton 43
Greeley County 55, Wallace County 37
Hanover 77, Axtell 44
Haven 53, Larned 27
Hays 58, Great Bend 31
Hays-TMP-Marian 60, Hoxie 42
Heritage Christian 85, Bishop Seabury Academy 64
Hesston 83, Nickerson 27
Highland Park 70, Junction City 54
Hillsboro 58, Hoisington 28
Holcomb 66, Lakin 61
Holton 52, Perry-Lecompton 45
Hutchinson Central Christian 41, Attica 40
Jayhawk Linn 60, Pleasanton 23
KC Piper 70, Tonganoxie 56
Kapaun Mount Carmel 53, Wichita West 17
Lakeside 65, Thunder Ridge 32
Lawrence-Nelson, Neb. 46, Rock Hills 16
Macksville 69, La Crosse 63
Maize 44, Andover 40
Maize South 64, Hutchinson 63
Marysville 46, Concordia 40
McPherson 71, Augusta 56
Mill Valley 56, SM South 55
Minneapolis 47, Valley Heights 46, OT
Moscow 72, Syracuse 42
Moundridge 74, Bennington 60
Nemaha Central 59, Riverside 25
Ness City 69, Spearville 46
Northern Valley 77, Oberlin-Decatur 19
Norton 55, Oakley 28
Norwich 65, South Barber 29
Olpe 78, Hartford 21
Osage City 52, Mission Valley 47
Oswego 51, Altoona-Midway 49
Ottawa 55, Baldwin 39
Pawnee Heights 53, Hodgeman County 51
Pike Valley 54, Glasco/Miltonvale-Southern Cloud 22
Pleasant Ridge 62, Maur Hill – Mount Academy 36
Pratt 64, Lyons 31
Rawlins County 56, Triplains-Brewster 45
Royal Valley 58, Jefferson West 29
Russell 60, Smith Center 30
SM West 58, Olathe East 56
SVHE 46, St. Xavier 16
Salina Sacred Heart 37, Republic County 25
Salina South 69, Newton 47
Sedan 55, West Elk 36
Sedgwick 31, Berean Academy 23
Smoky Valley 66, Halstead 38
Solomon 59, Goessel 44
South Gray 61, Minneola 40
Southeast 76, Yates Center 24
Southeast Saline 77, Clay Center 46
Southwestern Hts. 67, Meade 48
St. Mary’s 72, Riley County 54
Stafford 68, Fairfield 54
Sterling 63, Central Plains 40
Sublette 65, Wichita County 51
Sylvan-Lucas 53, Natoma 20
Topeka West 71, Emporia 57
Trego 51, Phillipsburg 23
Troy 51, Onaga 33
Udall 62, South Haven 43
Uniontown 65, Northeast-Arma 50
Valley Center 74, Salina Central 54
Wabaunsee 52, Silver Lake 49
Washburn Rural 51, Manhattan 31
Weskan 54, St. Francis 42
Wetmore 50, Frankfort 43
Wichita Heights 52, Wichita East 23
Wichita Home School 63, Wichita Sunrise 48
Wichita North 47, Wichita Southeast 41
Wichita Northwest 68, Wichita Bishop Carroll 59
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS:
Barstow, Mo. vs. BV Northwest, ppd.
Louisburg vs. Bonner Springs, ppd.
Maranatha Academy vs. KC Bishop Ward, ppd.
Victoria vs. Stockton, ppd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL:
Andale 55, Rose Hill 2
Andover Central 69, Arkansas City 18
Argonia 62, Burden Central 26
Ashland 49, South Central 34
Berean Academy 49, Sedgwick 20
Bishop Miege 63, Blue Valley 41
Bluestem 33, Neodesha 23
Buhler 53, El Dorado 22
Burlingame 44, Madison/Hamilton Co-op 35
Burlington 61, Osawatomie 16
Burrton 41, Cunningham 20
Centralia 61, Doniphan West 47
Chapman 41, Beloit 30
Circle 40, Winfield 34
Clay Center 38, Southeast Saline 32
Council Grove 49, Chase County 9
Derby 75, Wichita Campus 21
Dodge City 70, Guymon, Okla. 40
Elkhart 56, Deerfield 9
Emporia 55, Topeka West 26
Eudora 56, Spring Hill 42
Fort Scott 68, Coffeyville 31
Frankfort 55, Wetmore 35
Garden Plain 51, Cheney 40
Goddard 55, Goddard-Eisenhower 30
Goessel 44, Solomon 21
Goodland 44, Colby 23
Greeley County 53, Wallace County 46
Hanover 68, Axtell 35
Hartford 50, Olpe 22
Haven 47, Larned 32
Hays 47, Great Bend 33
Hays-TMP-Marian 39, Hoxie 30
Herington 46, Rural Vista 31
Heritage Christian 42, Bishop Seabury Academy 10
Hillsboro 32, Hoisington 17
Hodgeman County 46, Pawnee Heights 24
Holcomb 40, Lakin 35
Hutchinson 47, Maize South 35
Hutchinson Central Christian 46, Attica 36
Independence 55, Chanute 39
Jefferson West 42, Royal Valley 33
Junction City 43, Highland Park 41
KC Wyandotte 23, KC Harmon 13
Kapaun Mount Carmel 60, Wichita West 22
Labette County 53, Pittsburg 22
Lakeside 55, Thunder Ridge 39
Lansing 52, Basehor-Linwood 34
Lawrence-Nelson, Neb. 54, Rock Hills 35
Liberal 57, Garden City 36
Lincoln 36, Tescott 28
Macksville 53, La Crosse 40
Maize 53, Andover 41
Marysville 53, Concordia 31
McLouth 44, Valley Falls 37
McPherson 47, Augusta 21
Meade 60, Southwestern Hts. 31
Medicine Lodge 43, Douglass 38
Moundridge 59, Bennington 39
Nemaha Central 38, Riverside 22
Ness City 51, Spearville 48
Newton 47, Salina South 43
Nickerson 55, Hesston 40
Oakley 39, Norton 36
Olathe North 58, Lawrence Free State 16
Olathe Northwest 38, Lawrence 33
Osage City 43, Mission Valley 26
Ottawa 51, Baldwin 39
Phillipsburg 59, Trego 34
Pike Valley 38, Glasco/Miltonvale-Southern Cloud 14
Pittsburg Colgan 65, Galena 26
Pratt 42, Lyons 28
Rawlins County 66, Triplains-Brewster 18
SM West 48, Olathe East 33
Sabetha 41, Hiawatha 37
Salina Central 71, Valley Center 40
Salina Sacred Heart 52, Republic County 23
Santa Fe Trail 72, Wellsville 14
Shawnee Heights 50, Leavenworth 38
Smith Center 51, Russell 39
Smoky Valley 51, Halstead 31
St. John 63, Ellinwood 32
St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 58, Osborne 49
St. Thomas Aquinas 74, BV Southwest 26
Stanton County 67, Walsh, Colo. 7
Sterling 41, Central Plains 39
Sylvan-Lucas 63, Natoma 20
Syracuse 60, Moscow 40
Troy 60, Onaga 32
Uniontown 53, Northeast-Arma 44
Valley Heights 64, Minneapolis 43
Victoria 54, Stockton 42
Wamego 69, Abilene 32
Washburn Rural 57, Manhattan 27
West Elk 47, Sedan 44
Wheatland-Grinnell 52, Dighton 40
Wichita Bishop Carroll 51, Wichita Northwest 21
Wichita County 32, Sublette 22
Wichita Heights 62, Wichita East 44
Wichita Southeast 54, Wichita North 14
Wilson 53, Chase 51
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS:
Barstow, Mo. vs. BV Northwest, ppd.
Linn vs. Blue Valley, ccd.
Louisburg vs. Bonner Springs, ppd.
Maranatha Academy vs. KC Bishop Ward, ppd.
Mulvane vs. Clearwater, ppd.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.
Comments / 0