India name Chef de Missions for Commonwealth and Asian Games 2022

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Indian Olympic Association (IOA), on Tuesday, announced the Chef de Missions for the country’s contingents at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games and the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games. IOA senior vice-president Rakesh Anand has been chosen as India’s Chef de Mission for CWG 2022 which will be held...

