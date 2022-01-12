ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Latest – NBC News: Fauci says most will get Omicron

By ADAMS NEWS
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe top expert on coronavirus is warning just about everybody will get infected at some point. But Dr. Anthony Fauci points out those who are vaccinated and boosted will most likely escape severe...

The Independent

Fauci ‘deserves everything he gets’, says Rand Paul after expert reveals death threats

Senator Rand Paul has suggested that Dr Anthony Fauci “deserves” criticism for his handling of Covid and told The Independent he ‘resented’ the US chief medical adviser blaming him for threats made against the top infectious diseases expert. On Tuesday, Dr Fauci told members of the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions that misinformation issued by Mr Paul and Republicans about his work and Covid allowed for “the crazies out there” to “[make] threats upon my life, harassment of my family and my children”.Mr Paul, who was also accused of profiting from his attacks on Dr Fauci, afterwards...
Shore News Network

Dr. Fauci says omicron is going to find everyone

Mask up. Social distance. Get your vaccines and booster shots. It doesn’t matter because omicron is going to find you, said Doctor Anthony Fauci this week. “Omicron, with its extraordinary, unprecedented degree of efficiency of transmissibility, will, ultimately, find just about everybody,” Fauci said. The good news is,...
Shore News Network

Watch Ted Cruz savage PBS reporter asking him why he’s not wearing a mask at the podium

WASHINGTON, DC – Texas Senator Ted Cruz completely wrecked a PBS reported who asked him why he’s not wearing a mask. The firebrand Senator then savaged the reporter asking why the press doesn’t ask President Joe Biden or Jen Psaki why they don’t wear masks at the podium. Biden then went on to criticize Dr. Anthony Fauci’s complete inconsistency on wearing masks during the pandemic.
Salon

Fauci's fed up: Hot mic catches top COVID doctor mocking GOP senator as a "moron"

Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, listens during a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing at the Dirksen Senate Office Building on July 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. The committee will hear testimony about the Biden administration's ongoing plans to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic and Delta variant. (Stefani Reynolds-Pool/Getty Images)
The Independent

Fauci news - live: ‘Moron’ spat senator re-ups disclosure conspiracy as Rand Paul dismisses threats to doctor

Dr Anthony Fauci has defended remarks made on Tuesday following a hearing of the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions.The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director was heard calling Mr Marshall “a moron” when the senator questioned if he should have a publicly available financial disclosure form.Dr Fauci told MSNBC on Wednesday that he was stunned to know “that a sitting United States senator doesn’t realise that my financial statement is public knowledge”. The infectious diseases expert also clashed with Senator Rand Paul during the hearing, who he accused of politicising the pandemic and “kindling the crazies” with his...
wfxb.com

Dr. Fauci Anticipates “Further Clarification” on Updated Guidelines from the CDC

According to Dr. Anthony Fauci, further clarification on the CDC’s updated covid-19 guidelines is coming. During an interview, Fauci said quote “In the second half of a 10-day period, which would normally be a 10-day isolation period, the likelihood of transmissibility is considerably lower, for that reason, the CDC made the judgment that it would be relatively low risk to get people out. You’re right in saying people are getting concerned about why not test people at that time? I, myself, feel that that’s a reasonable thing to do. I believe that the CDC soon will be coming out with more clarification of that, since it obviously has generated a number of questions about at that five-day period”. The newest guidelines come as the administration faces a shortage of covid-19 tests and the administration’s strategy includes distributing 500 million free at-home tests.
CNBC

U.S. is considering recommending that individuals exposed to Covid end isolation if they've tested negative for the virus after five days, Dr. Fauci says

The U.S. is considering recommending that individuals exposed to Covid end isolation if they've tested negative for the virus after five days, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday. The move could come after the CDC faced harsh feedback for its decision last week to change Covid-19 isolation periods for asymptomatic people to five days from 10.
NY1

Dr. Fauci: Negative COVID test to end isolation 'under consideration'

As COVID-19 cases surge nationwide, driven by the highly contagious omicron variant, federal health officials are considering adding a negative COVID-19 test requirement to end the isolation period for people who are asymptomatic, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday. The White House's chief medical adviser's comments come amid "pushback" from health...
KTLA

Fauci says CDC may add COVID-19 test requirement for asymptomatic

As the COVID-19 omicron variant surges across the United States, top federal health officials are looking to add a negative test along with its five-day isolation restrictions for asymptomatic Americans who catch the coronavirus, the White House’s top medical adviser said Sunday. Dr. Anthony Fauci said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now considering […]
hoiabc.com

Dr. Fauci: ‘I don’t think we’re going to eradicate COVID’

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Dr. Anthony Fauci says he sees a significant surge in new COVID cases in the next few weeks. In an interview with the Gray Television Washington News Bureau Wednesday, Fauci said, “The somewhat encouraging news is that [omicron] appears, certainly from the South African experience and the UK experience, but we’re starting to see inklings of that here in the United States, that it looks like it might be less severe.”
WDIO-TV

Biden pledges full support to states; Fauci touts travel vaccination mandate

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Joe Biden on Monday pledged the full support of the federal government to states facing surges in COVID-19 cases from the more-transmissible omicron variant and a run on at-home tests. Joining a regular meeting between his coronavirus response team and the National Governors Association, Biden said,...
