The Latest – NBC News: Fauci says most will get Omicron

According to Dr. Anthony Fauci, further clarification on the CDC’s updated covid-19 guidelines is coming. During an interview, Fauci said quote “In the second half of a 10-day period, which would normally be a 10-day isolation period, the likelihood of transmissibility is considerably lower, for that reason, the CDC made the judgment that it would be relatively low risk to get people out. You’re right in saying people are getting concerned about why not test people at that time? I, myself, feel that that’s a reasonable thing to do. I believe that the CDC soon will be coming out with more clarification of that, since it obviously has generated a number of questions about at that five-day period”. The newest guidelines come as the administration faces a shortage of covid-19 tests and the administration’s strategy includes distributing 500 million free at-home tests.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 11 DAYS AGO