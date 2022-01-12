ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Taking The High Road: As Road Rage Incidents Increase, There Are Ways To Avoid Them

By John Shumway
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0obp4i_0djXFyev00

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Road rage: it’s nothing new but it’s becoming increasingly more dangerous.

It used to just be resolved with a blaring horn, a hand gesture, or a rolled-down window.

Now, increasingly, guns are getting involved and it ends with deadly results.

It is the unknown that we all have to be on the lookout for, no matter how angry another driver makes us, we have no idea what we are dealing with.

The death of a 59-year-old woman, Holly Vadella, in what police described as a road rage incident on New Year’s morning in Rostraver, is just the latest in what has become a disturbing trend.

“The fact that someone would actually go to the level of taking a weapon out and then discharging it at another human being for simple driving actions is horrific to think that there are people out there that would think that’s the solution to a problem,” said Pennsylvania State Trooper Steve Limani. “It’s horrible. Unfortunately, we’ve seen it more often in our area and across the country.”

Limani says those reasons are simple.

“There’s an influx of more vehicles on the roadway, for sure,” he explained.

That mixes with drivers not paying attention to what they are doing on the roads.

“When it comes to distance following distance, when it comes to your turn signals, things of that nature, which usually are the catalyst to start the road to age situation,” he said.

It often starts with a faster driver wanting you to get out of the way. The angry reaction – tapping your brakes to get them to back off, better known as “brake checking.”

“There you go, there’s our explosion for road rage,” Limani said.

However, Limani said you have no idea who are dealing with, their situation, or their anger, and if they’re armed.

The best bet? Get out of their way.

“I’m not saying that you have to, I’m just saying to prevent road rage,” Limani suggested. “It’s one of the best steps in avoiding a horrible what could potentially be a horrible situation.”

There’s a right way and a dangerous way to get of the way and Limani says that calling the police is always an option if someone on the road is being a hazard to you and other drivers. He said to get the best description of the car you can, license plate number, and when they pass, let the police handle it.

WATCH: Trooper Limani Speaks With John Shumway

Limani adds that responding to someone that is angry with you on the roads is the wrong move.

“Now you’re using hand gestures where people want to voice their displeasure on your driving actions by using different hand gestures or maybe even yelling at you,” he said.

The correct course of action, according to Limani, is to get separation from that vehicle.

“If you could just take the mindset of like, ‘I don’t care what that person’s doing’ and let’s just get our vehicles away from each other, let that person pass me, let them go on their merry way, and just go about your day,” he said.

At night, though, Limani said to choose your moves carefully.

“So at that point in time, you should be trying to pull over in an area where there’s a well-lit gas station,” he explained. “There are other people around. Heck, if there’s a police department nearby, you know any of those avenues that you can pull into and feel safe because there are other people around.”

To Limani, it’s about being safe, not proving that you are right.

“There’s nothing wrong with being right, and just letting someone go on their merry way,” he said. “There’s nothing wrong with that. That’s called taking the higher road.”

If you feel threatened, he said it’s OK to call 911 and get the authorities involved.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
wccbcharlotte.com

Police: Motorcyclist Shot, Killed In Road Rage Incident

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A North Carolina police department says motorcyclist was shot and killed in what’s being described as a road rage incident. A news release from the Fayetteville Police Department says officers sent to a location in the center of the city at around 12:31 p.m. Monday found that an unidentified man riding a motorcycle had been shot.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
ValleyCentral

Driver arrested after reports of road rage incident in Brownsville

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department has arrested a man after receiving calls from a driver being chased and hit multiple times by another vehicle. Mark Anthony Morua was arrested Friday by Brownsville PD for the offense of Aggravated Assault with a Motor Vehicle. According to the Brownsville Police Department, a driver “called […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kdka
CBS DFW

Teen Arrested After Cops Say He Pointed Firearm At Victim During Road Rage Incident

HARRIS COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – Eighteen-year-old Jeshurun Williams was arrested for allegedly pointing a Crossman BB gun at a victim during a road rage incident, police said. Jeshurun Williams (credit: Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4/Facebook) It happened on Jan. 10 in the 19100 block of Louetta Road. The victim told deputies that while traveling down Mueschke Road he saw Williams driving recklessly. Williams then got out of his car and pulled out his BB gun. At the time, the victim didn’t realize the handgun was a BB gun. Jeshurun Williams (credit: Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4/Facebook) “Jeshurun Williams was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail, charged with aggravated assault. His bond was set at $20,000 out of the 232nd District Court,” said Constable Mark Herman.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
villages-news.com

Villager arrested after allegedly punching woman in road rage incident

A Villager was arrested after allegedly punching a woman in an apparent road rage incident. The woman was driving on County Road 466A in Wildwood at about 12:45 p.m. Thursday when a blue Mazda cut in front of her and began “brake checking” her, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. She said she almost rear ended the Mazda several times due to the driver’s erratic behavior.
WILDWOOD, FL
WBRE

State police: Man charged with terroristic threats for road rage incident

DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are charging a man with terroristic threats after they say he threatened an off-duty officer with a pistol during a road rage incident. According to the Pennyslnvia State Police (PSP), an off-duty officer, Trooper Michael Lohman, was driving on Keystone Industrial Park Drive Thursday afternoon around 2:00 p.m. when he […]
DUNMORE, PA
kgns.tv

Traffic incident escalates into road rage at shopping center

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A traffic incident escalates into a physical altercation at a shopping center parking lot. The incident happened on Thursday at around 7:30 p.m. when Laredo Police received a call about a disturbance near the 7000 block of Springfield Avenue which is behind the Target shopping center.
LAREDO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
WBRE

Scranton Police remove firearm from vehicle after road rage incident

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Scranton Police Crimes Officers conducted a traffic stop and removed a gun from a vehicle with a two-year-old child in the back seat. Police say they were in the area of South Main Avenue and Luzerne Street when they came in contact with a vehicle matching the description of a […]
SCRANTON, PA
WTHR

Road rage incident led to I-465 shooting, suspect charged

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police is sharing details about a road rage incident that led to a shooting on the west side of Indianapolis. Michael Weir told police he was driving south on Interstate 465 in the center lane, near Crawfordsville Road, on Monday, Jan. 3 around 3:15 p.m. when he saw a light gray- or silver-colored Chevrolet Malibu driving in the left lane behind him.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wcluradio.com

Road rage incident sends two to jail

GLASGOW — A road rage incident near Park City Monday sent two men to jail. A deputy with the Barren County Sheriff’s Office stumbled upon a wrecked vehicle along Louisville Road in Park City around 11:07 p.m. Russell W. Stroud, 40, was near the wrecked car. He was...
PARK CITY, KY
KTVU FOX 2

Oakland man charged in San Francisco shooting road rage incident

SAN FRANCISCO - An Oakland man faces federal weapons and drug charges after allegedly firing at a driver who backed into his car in San Francisco.in November. Wilmer Arteaga, 29, was charged on Friday for possession of a loaded pistol and more than 40 grams of fentanyl, according to prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office and the Drug Enforcement Administration.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KSAT 12

Driver shot in car on Highway 281 near downtown in apparent road rage incident

SAN ANTONIO – A man was shot in an apparent road rage shooting Monday afternoon on Highway 281 near downtown. According to San Antonio police, a Dodge Ram pickup rear-ended a Lexus car around 1 p.m. at an undisclosed location. The drivers of both vehicles pulled over to the shoulder of southbound Highway 281 near the Interstate 35 south exit near the Pearl, and they both contacted the police to report the accident.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Up and Coming Weekly

Man shot in road rage incident becomes first homicide of the year

On Jan. 3, Fayetteville police officers were dispatched to a reported shooting along Skibo Road at Cliffdale Road. Upon arrival, officers located 32-year-old Stephen Addison who was shot. He was transported to a local hospital but succumbed to his injuries. The investigation revealed that 51-year-old Roger Dale Nobles, a driver...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WLKY.com

LMPD: Man shot on Watterson Expressway in possible road rage incident

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was shot while traveling on the Watterson Expressway on Monday, according to Louisville Metro Police. Around 11:45 a.m., LMPD Fourth Division officers responded to a report of a shooting and arrived at the 3000 block of South Third Street. That is between Churchill Downs and Cardinal Stadium. There, they found a man in his 20s with a gunshot wound to his arm.
LOUISVILLE, KY
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
44K+
Followers
25K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy