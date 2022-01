By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — If you’re looking for a job, First Commonwealth Bank is hiring.

The company is holding a virtual hiring fest on Tuesday.

The bank is looking to fill retail banking positions at branches in McCandless, Peters Township, Forest Hills, Murrysville, and Robinson.

You must register for the event in advance, by Monday.

