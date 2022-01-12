ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video: Troopers arrest Orlando murder, arson suspect after brief chase in Tallahassee

By Lisa Maria Garza, Orlando Sentinel
 2 days ago

A 49-year-old Orlando man suspected of murder and arson case was arrested Saturday in Tallahassee by Florida Highway Patrol after a brief chase, the Orlando Police Department said Wednesday morning.

Steven Clary faces charges of first-degree murder and arson, according to OPD.

On Saturday morning, OPD officers were directing traffic as the Orlando Fire Department extinguished flames consuming a home on the 200 block of South Forest Avenue, OPD said. One victim was found inside the dwelling, 24-year-old Kevin Boeren, OPD said. Investigators determined the death as a homicide and began looking for Clary as a suspect.

Clary was later spotted by troopers driving a black Infiniti on Interstate 10 Saturday afternoon when he failed to move over as a trooper was conducting a traffic stop, according to FHP spokesperson Lt. Kim Montes.

One of the troopers recognized the car’s license plate from a bulletin by the Orlando Police Department and tried to pull Clary over, Montes said.

Clary fled and troopers eventually arrested him after a short chase, according to an affidavit.

Online records show Clary is currently being held in Leon County Jail on charges that include fleeing or attempting to elude an officer. Montes said he will be transferred to Orange County Jail.

