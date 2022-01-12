ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden calls Jan. 6 riot an attempted ‘coup’

By Morgan Chalfant, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
 2 days ago

( The Hill ) — President Joe Biden on Tuesday described the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol by a mob of Trump supporters as an attempted “coup.”

“The violent mob of January 6, 2021, empowered and encouraged by a defeated former president, sought to win through violence what he had lost at the ballot box,” Biden said during a speech in Atlanta pushing for the passage of voting rights legislation . “To impose the will of the mob, to overturn free and fair election, and for the first time, the first time in American history, to stop the peaceful transfer of power. They failed, they failed, but democracy’s victory was not certain nor is democracy’s future.”

“That’s why we’re here today: to stand against the forces in America that value power over principle, forces that attempted a coup, a coup against the legally expressed will of the American people by sowing doubt, inventing charges of fraud and seeking to steal the 2020 election from the people,” he continued. “They want chaos to reign. We want the people to rule.”

Your Voice Your Station: 3 months after historic flooding, Pelham residents have a long road ahead

The speech came on the heels of Biden’s forceful address marking the one-year anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack last week. Tuesday’s speech appears to be the first instance of the president using the word “coup” to describe the attack, which he called an “armed insurrection” last week.

Others like Fiona Hill, a former Trump White House national security official who testified during his first impeachment, have similarly accused former President Donald Trump and his allies of trying to stage a “coup,” or a violent overthrow of government.

Biden on Tuesday argued for passing the Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act to counteract restrictive voting laws being imposed by GOP-controlled legislatures across the country. He endorsed changes to the legislative filibuster in order to pass the bills.

The speech was the latest instance of Biden employing fiery rhetoric to push back against Trump, who he referred to repeatedly as the “defeated former president,” and his role in the Jan. 6 riot.

POLITICO

Democrats are furious at GOP Rep. Warren Davidson’s tweets comparing D.C.’s pandemic rules to the Nazi regime.

Rep. Dean Phillips (D-Minn.) confronted Davidson on the floor this afternoon. What happened: Rep. Warren Davidson (R-Oho) is facing fierce blowback from Democratic colleagues, many of them Jewish, for numerous tweets this morning saying Washington's mask and vaccine policies are akin to Nazism. On the House floor this afternoon, a...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

Top US Republican McConnell lashes out at Biden

Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell lashed out at President Joe Biden on Wednesday, accusing him of widening the US political divide with his push for voting rights reform and call to change the Senate rules. Biden is to meet with Senate Democrats on Thursday to discuss voting rights and changing the rules of the Senate to sidestep Republican opposition.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CBS Atlanta

Biden, Harris Bring Push For Federal Voting Rights Laws To Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) — President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris traveled to Atlanta on Tuesday afternoon to bring attention to voting rights. The two Democrats hope to re-ignite support for legislation currently making its way through Congress. Biden and Harris took the stage at the Atlanta University Center Consortium with their urgent message. “Pass the Freedom to Vote Act. Pass it now. It’s also time to pass the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act,” Biden said. As Biden put it, the next few days will mark a turning point in the country, when the federal voting rights bills...
ATLANTA, GA
