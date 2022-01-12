ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookline To Require Proof Of COVID Vaccine At Certain Businesses

Cover picture for the articleBROOKLINE, Mass. (WBZNewsRadio) - The town of Brookline, Massachusetts, will soon require proof of vaccinations against COVID-19 at certain businesses. The announcement, made on...

whdh.com

COVID infections growing among K-12 students in Massachusetts

More new COVID-19 cases among K-12 students were reported over the last week than in the prior two weeks combined, Department of Elementary and Secondary Education data show. Data the department published Thursday showed new COVID-19 cases in 41,063 students and 7,351 school staff members from the week of Jan. 6 to Jan. 12, for a total of 48,414 school cases reported to the state.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WWLP

Doctors demand action from Baker administration for Omicron surge

BOSTON (WWLP) – Massachusetts doctors are calling out the Baker Administration for mishandling the Omicron surge. 22News has their recommendations to prevent more residents form getting sick. This week the Massachusetts coalition for health equity joined the growing number of people that are calling on the Baker Administration to ramp up the state’s COVID prevention […]
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Department of Public Health orders Center for COVID Control to cease offering testing in Massachusetts

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Massachusetts health officials have ordered an out-of-state company to stop offering COVID-19 testing at three locations in the commonwealth. The Illinois-based Center for COVID Control has storefront locations in Needham, North Dartmouth and Worcester. The company's website boasts 275 locations nationwide. Its linked Twitter account was...
NEEDHAM, MA
NECN

How Many People in Mass. Have Downloaded Their Digital Vaccine Record

Less than 10% of fully vaccinated people in Massachusetts successfully downloaded their vaccine records from the state's new system as of Wednesday. The My Vax Records tool was launched Monday. It lets people see their vaccination history and pull up a card -- downloaded by a QR code -- that's similar to the paper CDC cards that have been given out when people are vaccinated.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

‘Substantial Drop’ Of COVID Levels In Massachusetts Wastewater Has Experts Cautiously Optimistic

BOSTON (CBS) – Local epidemiologists are cautiously optimistic that the peak of the latest COVID surge may be behind us in Massachusetts, as wastewater shows a decreased presence of the virus in wastewater. Samples are taken at the Deer Island Treatment Plant three times a week. The wastewater tested flows in from 43 communities around Boston. Testing detects the virus from people who have symptoms and from people who don’t. In early December, the levels of COVID in wastewater began to go up, indicating the current surge was coming. But this week, the numbers are trending in the opposite direction. “I was very...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Boston Public Schools superintendent says she suspects COVID-19 vaccines will be required for students at some point

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Public Schools Superintendent Brenda Cassellius discussed the possibility of a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students during a school committee meeting Wednesday. When asked about vaccine mandates by School Committee Member Lorena Lopera, Cassellius responded by saying education officials are waiting for more clearance regarding vaccinating children.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Mayor Wu: ‘Peak may be past us soon;’ Boston not anticipating remote learning

BOSTON — Boston Mayor Michelle Wu says the City of Boston may be turning a corner when it comes to the current peak of confirmed COVID cases affecting Boston Public Schools. “So far we do not anticipate the need to have a district-wide remote situation because of staffing,” said Wu during a news briefing on Thursday. “We do have plans in place, school-by-school. We have the technology ready to go. Each school has their reserve of Chromebooks.”
BOSTON, MA
CBS Minnesota

Duluth Institutes 30-Day Mask Mandate

DULUTH, Minn. (WCCO) – Masks will be required in all public spaces in Duluth starting Friday, as the city becomes the latest to join an increasing number of municipalities instituting mask mandates in Minnesota. Mayor Emily Larson announced she is using her emergency powers to institute a 30-day mandate, CBS3 reports. The city council will not need to approve of the mandate in order for it to take effect. Starting Friday at 5 p.m., masks will be required in all public spaces, including restaurants, grocery stores and businesses. The order will be lifted on Feb. 12 at 5 p.m. The announcement comes days after the Duluth City Council failed to unanimously approve a public health emergency. If the ordinance had passed, the council would have been able to institute a mask mandate with a simple majority. The mandate applies to people ages 5 and older. Minneapolis and St. Paul instituted city-wide mask mandates last week, and on Wednesday, Golden Valley and Hopkins announced similar requirements. Minnetonka will consider the mandate at a meeting on Friday.
DULUTH, MN
Wbaltv.com

Some Baltimore restaurants to require proof of vaccination

Some restaurant owners in Baltimore have decided to require proof of vaccination from customers before they sit down to eat. || COVID-19 updates | Maryland's latest numbers | Get tested | Vaccine Info ||. The owner of Golden West Café thinks there will eventually be a citywide vaccine passport mandate,...
BALTIMORE, MD
ABC6.com

Southcoast Health changes visitor policy, closures

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WLNE)- Southcoast Health suspended inpatient visitations on Wednesday, and announced closures due to staffing challenges. “Due to the rapidly rising number of COVID-19 cases in the community and for the safety of our patients and healthcare workers, Southcoast Health hospital patient visitations have temporarily been suspended,” Southcoast stated.
FALL RIVER, MA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania Hospitals Nearing Capacity As COVID-19 Continues To Surge

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – COVID-19 is putting a strain on Pennsylvania’s health care system as cases continue and hospitalizations continue to rise. On Monday, hospitalizations were 18 percent higher than the previous week, the Pennsylvania Health Department said. Data from the department shows the state averaged over 27,000 cases from Jan. 3-9, up more than 66% compared to the previous week. In Allegheny County from Jan. 2-8, over 23,000 new infections were reported. Of those, 9% were reinfections and 42% were in unvaccinated people. During that time, 47 more people died, bringing the county death toll to 2,725....
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

