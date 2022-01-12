UK-Based Law Firms Dominate UK M&A Rankings For The First Time Since 2015

A fifth (20%) of people have not visited a bank branch since before the Covid-19 pandemic, a survey has found.Less than a quarter (22%) of those surveyed for KPMG UK had visited a branch once within the previous six months, as more people have gone online to do their day-to-day banking.Around one in seven (13%) had visited their bank during the previous week, according to the survey of 2,000 people carried out in November 2021.Although many individuals are visiting bricks and mortar bank branches less frequently, they're often vital for the most vulnerable members of society to manage their personal...

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 2 DAYS AGO