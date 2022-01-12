UK-Based Law Firms Dominate UK M&A Rankings For The First Time Since 2015

India and Britain are launching talks on pursuing a free trade deal that is expected to boost bilateral trade by billions of dollars in one of the most ambitious negotiations to take place after Brexit. Britain’s International Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan is in New Delhi and will meet with Piyush Goyal, India's minister of Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs & Food & Public Distribution and Textiles Actual negotiations kick off next week, officials said. Both sides hope the deal will spark huge benefits for several industries, from food and drink to cutting-edge renewable technology. The deal could potentially...
