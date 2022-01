Minecraft's Minecraft game studio identified a bug in Log4j that could allow an attacker to take control of a machine running the vulnerable software. As of the 10th, reports indicated that at least 1.6 million WordPress sites were under active attack. The attackers are trying to exploit a variety of vulnerable WordPress plugins and themes. Every one of the affected plugins has a patch available that fixes the problem that makes them vulnerable. But updating the affected themes to the most recent version can prevent attackers from gaining access to a previously vulnerable site.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO