ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Kate Middleton Is Preparing Prince George to Be King with Super Subtle Fashion Cues

By Mehera Bonner
Cosmopolitan
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKate Middleton and Prince William are all about giving their kids "normal" upbringings (not sure how "normal" life can be when you visit your grandma in a castle, but okay!), which makes casually informing Prince George that he's going to be King one day kinda tricky. Per royal expert...

www.cosmopolitan.com

Comments / 0

Related
epicstream.com

Queen Elizabeth Shock: Monarch Freezes Princes Charles, Harry Due To Their Scandals But Rewards Favorite Son Prince Andrew?

Queen Elizabeth allegedly created decrees that would freeze out Prince Charles, Camilla, and Harry. Queen Elizabeth reportedly has a special relationship with her third child, Prince Andrew. When the latter was born, the queen was more prepared to become a mom because she was much older compared to when she had Prince Charles and Princess Anne. Therefore, she was more involved in Prince Andrew’s life compared to the latter’s older siblings.
CELEBRITIES
enstarz.com

Kate Middleton Pregnant with Baby No. 4? Duchess To Reportedly Announce Pregnancy SOON

Kate Middleton reportedly started preparing for the coming of her fourth child with Prince William, a new report claimed. In the past years, royal astrologers constantly predicted that Meghan Markle and Kate would give birth to more royals soon. This year, the Duchess of Sussex already welcomed her second and youngest child with Prince Harry, Lilibet Diana.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Why Princess Charlotte Reportedly Isn't Allowed to Have a Best Friend at School

Although the royal kids are like any other children in so many ways, there are certainly some notable differences — prospective future crowns not included. A royal insider just revealed that Princess Charlotte, who attends the same posh private school in London as her older brother, Prince George, reportedly isn’t encouraged to have a best friend in class — and it’s all in the spirit of inclusion. Jane Moore, co-host of the UK talk show Loose Women, has revealed that the six-year-old daughter of Kate Middleton and Prince William doesn’t have a BFF at school, according to UK outlet The Sun....
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
Person
Robert Lacey
Person
Prince Charles
Business Times

Kate Middleton Reportedly 'In Tears' As Birthday Plans Go Awry Due To Meghan Markle

Kate Middleton will soon mark a special milestone in her life. She will turn 40 years old in January 2022, and the public seemingly expects to witness a celebration. Despite not being one to make a fuss on her own birthday, Prince William reportedly wants to treat his wife on her day. Sources told New Idea that he plans to take the Duchess of Cambridge, alongside their three children, to New York City.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Prince William Is Facing a New Round of Accusations About His Alleged Affair With Rose Hanbury on Twitter

On Twitter in particular, there’s no faster way to start a fire than by mentioning Rose Hanbury, Marchioness of Cholmondeley, former close friend of Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, and — unfortunately — the rumored mistress of Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Kate’s (by all appearances) loving husband. Rumors of an affair between William and Hanbury first set Twitter ablaze in 2019, with claims that William had cheated on Kate during her pregnancy with their third child Prince Louis. When a British publication published details of the affair in April, William took immediate legal action against them and sent a warning to other outlets forbidding them from repeating the “false and highly damaging” claims first published in US outlet InTouch — and yes, you’re correct, this was all happening in the same timeline in which Meghan Markle was being told to keep quiet and limit her responses to the media’s unfair and inflammatory stories about her.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Royal Family#Uk#Sun
romper.com

Meghan Markle Posed Just Like Princess Diana In Her First Photo With Daughter Lilibet

When Meghan Markle and Prince Harry decided to share their very first photo of daughter Lilibet “Lili” Diana with the world, they did it on their own terms. The couple wore jeans, along with 2-year-old son Archie, and made the photo about their love for each other as a family. Much as Prince Harry’s own mother Princess Diana always tried to keep things focused on her children. Which is why Meghan’s pose with Lilibet in their first Christmas card as a family of four was so especially poignant. It looked just like a photo of Princess Diana smiling up at her own baby boy decades earlier. The pose of a mother who loves her baby.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Shock: Meghan Markle's Husband Likely To Become King After Queen Elizabeth Did This To Prince William? Sussex Family's Christmas Card Release Questioned

Searches for "Prince Harry King" reportedly surged after Queen Elizabeth did this to Prince William. Prince Harry continues to make headlines despite his graceful exit, alongside wife Meghan Markle, in January 2020. It was claimed that the Duke of Sussex has a rift with his brother, Prince William, and the other members of the royal family.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Cosmopolitan

Prince William had the most adorable reaction to Kate being called beautiful

Is it just us or are Prince William and his wife of ten years, Kate Middleton, serving extra loved up vibes at the moment? First we had those backstage PDA pictures from the Earthshot Prize ceremony and then there was their Christmas movie-style carol service outing – and now, the future king and queen consort have been spotted sharing a romantic moment during this year's annual Royal Variety Performance.
CELEBRITIES
Marie Claire

Royal Historians Think Camilla Parker-Bowles' Fancy New Title Means She Could Become Queen

Digging into the ins and outs of royal rules and regulations is not for the faint of heart. Like—what does Royal Lady of the Most Noble Order of the Garter even mean? But this is why we have royal experts to decode the various titles, honors, and ceremonies the British royal family always seems to be taking part in. According to these scholars of monarchy-behavior, Queen Elizabeth bestowing Camilla Parker Bowles with the Order of the Garter—the highest honor for services to the monarchy—is actually quite significant. It very possibly means that Camilla will become Queen when her husband, Prince Charles, becomes King.
CELEBRITIES
romper.com

20 Photos That Prove Princess Charlotte Is Already A Winter Fashion Icon

Kate Middleton has always had a real knack for dressing her kids. She’s a big fan of hand-me-downs, which means that 8-year-old Prince George, 6-year-old Princess Charlotte, and 3-year-old Prince Louis tend to have excellent clothes that stand the test of time. Which is especially helpful when trying to dress kids for the winter season. Princess Charlotte, much like her mother, has some of the cutest sweaters and coats to keep her warm in those cold months.
BEAUTY & FASHION
romper.com

Princess Charlotte Could Be The Next Royal Documentarian With Her Christmas Gift

When it came time for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to buy Christmas presents for their kids, they clearly shopped with an eye to their individual personalities. Perhaps especially when it came to finding something for their 6-year-old daughter. It seems that Princess Charlotte’s creative side inspired her 20201 Christmas present.
WORLD
epicstream.com

Princess Charlotte Shock: Kate Middleton's Cheeky Daughter Made First Curtsy To The Queen On Christmas Day

Princess Charlotte impressed many when she did her first curtsy to Queen Elizabeth II. Princess Charlotte impressed many when she did her first curtsy to Queen Elizabeth II. It happened when she joined her parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton' in her debut in the royal family's traditional Christmas morning service. She was only 4 years old at the time.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy