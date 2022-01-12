ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hazlet, NJ

Volunteers needed! First aid squads across New Jersey seek help with high call volume

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 21 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jag6X_0djXCP8f00

First aid squads are dealing with high call volume combined with shrinking numbers, and volunteers are needed.

Hazlet First Aid Says it answered 64 calls in just the first seven days of 2022, more than double than average. Because of the high volume, five of the calls had to be answered by local nearby mutual aid squads.

Chief Stephen Schmidt and his crew need more volunteers, but it’s not just Hazlet that needs volunteers. It's a statewide issue from Atlantic Highlands to Hoboken, and local EMS squads have put in requests for help on social media pages.

“I think people just don't have the time, and there is training involved. Our EMT program is 240 hours over a four-month period - it's a lot of work for somebody to put in. Long training hours, COVID sickness, and a simple lack of free time all adding to the crunch felt at local squads,” says Schmidt.

But for those like Schmidt, who dedicated 45 years to volunteer service, the reward is making a difference.

“The baby I delivered, he's 22 years old now. I run into his family all the time. He's in school, but in case you run into him too - it's a good feeling when you see them,” says Schmidt.

Anyone looking to volunteer should contact their local town hall for more information.

Training is free and takes about four months.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Atlantic Highlands, NJ
State
New Jersey State
City
Hazlet, NJ
City
Hoboken, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Mutual Aid#First Aid#Volume#Hazlet First Aid Says#Ems#Emt#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
News 12

News 12

40K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy