LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A student has been taken custody after a gun was found at Pleasure Ridge Park High School. Officials with JCPS said the weapon was discovered on Tuesday. In an arrest citation, a JCPS police officer writes 18-year-old DeShawn Girton was involved in a "big fight" at the school and went looking for his backpack.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 10 DAYS AGO