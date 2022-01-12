OKCPS Moves 5 Additional Schools To Virtual Learning

OKCPS is moving five more schools to virtual learning Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Putnam City has decided to move all middle and high school classes online through the end of the week.

Both are citing COVID-19 as the main reason behind the move.

OKCPS already has nine other schools learning online bringing the total to 14.

The newest additions for Wednesday are Jefferson and Roosevelt Middle Schools, and Rogers, Shidler and Hillcrest elementary schools.

Both districts hope to return these students to in person learning by next Tuesday, January 18th.

Staffing is one of the main problems for metro districts. Too many teachers are out sick, and there is not enough substitutes to cover the absences.

Superintendent Sean McDaniel said OKCPS may have to switch from requiring students and staff to isolate after COVID-19 exposures, to making that just a recommendation.

This is a policy change some districts are already making.

“We are willing to deviate if we believe that’s our best answer. We are willing to deviate from CDC guidelines,” McDaniel said. “At the root of all of this is: What gives our kids and our faculty and our staff the best pathway to be safe?”

Oklahoma City and Putnam City schools will have curbside meal services available for students whose campuses have gone virtual.