ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

OKCPS Moves 5 Additional Schools To Virtual Learning

By Caleb Califano
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24OPYp_0djXAmQ400

OKCPS is moving five more schools to virtual learning Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Putnam City has decided to move all middle and high school classes online through the end of the week.

Both are citing COVID-19 as the main reason behind the move.

OKCPS already has nine other schools learning online bringing the total to 14.

The newest additions for Wednesday are Jefferson and Roosevelt Middle Schools, and Rogers, Shidler and Hillcrest elementary schools.

Both districts hope to return these students to in person learning by next Tuesday, January 18th.

Staffing is one of the main problems for metro districts. Too many teachers are out sick, and there is not enough substitutes to cover the absences.

Superintendent Sean McDaniel said OKCPS may have to switch from requiring students and staff to isolate after COVID-19 exposures, to making that just a recommendation.

This is a policy change some districts are already making.

“We are willing to deviate if we believe that’s our best answer. We are willing to deviate from CDC guidelines,” McDaniel said. “At the root of all of this is: What gives our kids and our faculty and our staff the best pathway to be safe?”

Oklahoma City and Putnam City schools will have curbside meal services available for students whose campuses have gone virtual.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Okemah Public Schools Move To Distance Learning

Okemah Public Schools announced they will be transitioning to distance learning starting on Thursday, January 14th. They are looking to return back to in-person learning on Tuesday, February 18th. The closure came due to a staffing shortage, according to Superintendent R.L. Vick II. The school announced extracurricular activities will continue...
OKEMAH, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

OKCPS Shifts Entire District To Virtual Learning

Superintendent Dr. Sean McDaniel announced on Wednesday afternoon that the entire OKCPS district will shift to virtual learning through the remainder of this week. The decision came due to the ongoing absences among teachers, instructional and support staff and students. The district has been monitoring COVID-19 cases, as well as...
EDUCATION
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Edmond Public Schools Cancels Classes For Jan. 14

Edmond Public Schools announced Thursday that it will cancel all classes for Friday, Jan. 14. The district cites "a large number of staff illnesses and unfilled sub-jobs throughout our district." More than 300 staff members are absent districtwide. The absences made it difficult for the district to transition to remote...
EDMOND, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Putnam, OK
Education
City
Putnam, OK
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Local
Oklahoma Education
Oklahoma City, OK
Education
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#High School#Elementary Schools#Middle Schools#Okcps
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Walters Demands Schools Do More To Stay Open; Hofmeister Calls Him 'Out of Touch'

A tweet from Gov. Kevin Stitt's education secretary has turned into a statewide debate on how our schools are grappling with the latest COVID-19 surge. State Secretary of Education Ryan Walters insists schools should be doing more to stay open. State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister said schools have done all they can and blames the rash of disruptions on the Governor.
OKLAHOMA STATE
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

How An OKC Nonprofit’s Service Helps Combat Menstrual Product Shortages

An Oklahoma City nonprofit works to meet an often-unspoken need: Providing menstrual products to organizations and people in need. Period OKC began to collect products less than a year ago. During its first nine months of operation, the nonprofit donated over 39,000 items. Those behind the effort said they were taken aback by how many school employees asked for the products.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Education
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City, OK
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
431K+
Views
ABOUT

News 9 KWTV in Oklahoma City provides news, weather and sports information for central, western and northern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy