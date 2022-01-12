ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Domhnall Gleeson to Play Serial Killer Opposite Steve Carell in FX’s ‘The Patient’

By Martin Holmes, TV Insider
Frank of Ireland star Domhnall Gleeson is one of four new cast members who will star opposite Steve Carell in the upcoming FX limited series The Patient. Joining Gleeson is Linda Emon (Lodge 49), Laura Niemi (This Is Us), and Andrew Leeds (Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist). The 10-episode half-hour series is helmed...

Popculture

'Young Sheldon' Star Made Major Cash for His New Movie Role

Iain Armitage does not need to rely on Young Sheldon to boost his fortune. The 13-year-old actor, who shot to fame on HBO's Big Little Lies, is the voice of Chase, the main character in PAW Patrol: The Movie, one of the biggest animated hits of 2021. Armitage's contract for the film reportedly guaranteed at least a $100,000 paycheck.
MOVIES
Popculture

John Travolta Thriller Movie Poised to Leave Netflix

One of the many movies leaving Netflix at the end of January is The General's Daughter, a 1999 mystery thriller starring John Travolta. The Paramount Pictures movie features Travolta as Chief Warrant Officer Paul Brenner, who investigates the sexual assault and murder of a general's daughter. It was based on the 1992 novel of the same name by Nelson DeMille.
MOVIES
Primetimer

Keanu Reeves is poised to star in Hulu's Devil in the White City in his first major TV role

The box office icon is in talks to star in Hulu's big-budget limited series adaptation of Erik Larson's 2003 novel The Devil in the White City: A Saga of Magic and Murder at the Fair that Changed America, which tells the true story of two men, an architect and a serial killer, whose fates were forever linked by The Chicago World’s Fair of 1893, according to Deadline. While Reeves had a recurring guest role on Peter Stormare's Swedish private eye sitcom Swedish Dicks, he has never starred on a TV series before. Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese are among the executive producers on Devil in the White City along with Todd Field, who is aboard to direct the first two episodes. DiCaprio originally bought the film rights in 2010 with the plan to make it into a movie directed by Scorsese. In 2019, Hulu announced it was developing a series based on the book. According to Deadline, Reeves would play Daniel H. Burnham, "a brilliant and fastidious architect racing to make his mark on the world and Henry H. Holmes, a handsome and cunning doctor who fashioned his own pharmaceutical 'Murder Castle' on fair grounds – a palace built to seduce, torture and mutilate young women. The story takes the viewer on a tour of murder, romance and mystery in the gilded age."
MOVIES
Deadline

‘The White Lotus’: Michael Imperioli To Star In Second Installment Of HBO Series

EXCLUSIVE: Michael Imperioli has been tapped as a lead in the second installment of HBO’s dark comedy series The White Lotus. The Sopranos alum, who will be a series regular, is the first confirmed cast member for the upcoming follow-up to Mike White’s breakout social satire limited series. The six-part original series followed visitors vacationing at the White Lotus, an exclusive Hawaiian resort. The second installment — also written, to directed by and executive produced by White — will leave Hawaii behind for a new location and is expected to follow a different group of vacationers at another White Lotus property. Imperioli...
TV SERIES
Person
Steve Carell
Person
Domhnall Gleeson
Person
Chris Long
Deadline

Rupert Friend And Richard Ayoade Join Wes Anderson’s Adaptation Of Roald Dahl’s ‘The Wonderful Story Of Henry Sugar’ At Netflix

EXCLUSIVE: Rupert Friend and Richard Ayoade are the latest additions to join the all-star cast of Netflix’s adaptation of Roald Dahl’s The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar, which Wes Anderson is writing and directing. Friend and Ayoade join the previously announced Benedict Cumberbatch, Dev Patel, Ralph Fiennes and Ben Kingsley. Netflix had no comment on the project. The original book is made up of several short stories, and while it’s unknown which ones would be covered in this project, sources do say it would consist of three mini-films similar to the Coen brothers’ The Ballad of Buster Scruggs. Production is expected to start next week...
MOVIES
Polygon

12 best movies new to streaming to watch in January 2022

Welcome to 2022! It’s the start of a brand new year, filled with exciting possibilities and new hopes, not mention a whole slew of films to look forward to. Between Scream 5 and Morbius, not to mention other highly anticipated releases such as Matt Reeves’ The Batman and Pixar’s Turning Red, the first quarter of the year promises to one filled with fantastic movies worth getting excited for. The same could be said for streaming as well, as the first month of the new year boasts several critically-acclaimed classics and memorable new additions to stream from home.
MOVIES
Deadline

SAG Awards Nominations: ‘House Of Gucci’, ‘Power Of The Dog’, ‘Succession’, ‘Ted Lasso’ Top Lists

UPDATED with full list of nominees: Nominations were revealed Wednesday morning for the 28th annual SAG Awards, one of the bellwether guild events in the awards-season calendar. On the film side, MGM/United Artists Releasing’s House of Gucci and Netflix’s The Power of the Dog led nominations with three apiece. Power of the Dog scored for Lead Actor Benedict Cumberbatch, and Kirsten Dunst and Kodi Smit-McPhee in supporting, but missed out on an Ensemble nom. Those went to Belfast, CODA, Don’t Look Up, King Richard and Gucci, which scored acting noms for Lady Gaga and Jered Leto. In TV, Emmy champs Succession from...
MOVIES
Boston Globe

Steve Carell provides therapy under duress in ‘The Patient’

Writer-producers Joe Weisberg and Joel Fields, who did such strong work on “The Americans,” have put together a limited series for FX that has just gone into production. Called “The Patient,” it stars Steve Carell (whose Netflix comedy “Space Force” returns for season 2 on Feb. 18, by the way).
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Will Arnett, Netflix Team for Improvised, Star-Packed Whodunnit (Exclusive)

Populating Will Arnett’s latest comedy was a project in and of itself. Arnett and his Sony-based Electric Ave. banner had secured the rights to adapt the BAFTA Award-winning BBC Three series Murder in Successville, and now he needed a cadre of celebrity guest stars who’d be willing to improv their way through his spin on the murder mystery. His pitch to prospective talent was simple, if a tad daunting: “We’re basically making Law & Order without a script,” Arnett recalls saying, explaining how he’d be playing the lead detective and they’d be his homicide trainee, and together they’d interview suspects and...
TV & VIDEOS
spoilertv.com

The Patient - Domhnall Gleeson To Star + Other Casting News

Domhnall Gleeson has been tapped as the co-lead opposite Steve Carell in The Patient, FX’s 10-episode half-hour limited series from The Americans creative duo Joe Weisberg and Joel Fields, and FX Productions. Also joining the cast are Linda Emond (Succession, The Gilded Age), Laura Niemi (This Is Us, Justified)...
TV & VIDEOS
tvseriesfinale.com

Space Force: Season Two; Netflix Sets 2022 Premiere for Steve Carell Series

Space Force is returning for its second season. Netflix has announced a February premiere date for the Steve Carell comedy series. The seven-episode season will also star John Malkovich, Ben Schwartz, Tawny Newsome, Diana Silvers, Jimmy O. Yang, and Don Lake. Netflix shared the following about the return of the...
TV SERIES
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Variety

Asa Butterfield, Natalia Dyer Set to Star in Horror Thriller ‘All Fun and Games’

“Sex Education” star Asa Butterfield and “Stranger Things” actor Natalia Dyer are set to take the lead roles in high concept horror thriller “All Fun and Games.” The movie follows a group of siblings who find themselves in a game with a demonic twist. Anton, whose credits include “Greenland,” “The Night House” and “Curs>r,” is producing with Anthony and Joe Russo’s AGBO, best known for “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Avengers: Endgame,” and will present the film to buyers at the virtual European Film Market in Berlin next month. It will be co-directed by Ari Costa, whose credits include “Extraction,” “Avengers: Endgame” and...
MOVIES
Gamespot

Keanu Reeves In Talks To Star In Serial Killer TV Show

John Wick and The Matrix star Keanu Reeves is said to be in talks to star in Hulu's The Devil In The White City, a series focusing on the true story of two men at the 1893 World's Fair in Chicago. The series is based on Erik Larson's 2003 book,...
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

TVLine Items: Only Murders Guest Stars, SNL Change-Up and More

Only Murders in the Building‘s guest roster is getting some star power: Academy Award winner Shirley MacLaine and comedienne Amy Schumer will appear in Season 2 of the Hulu comedy, star Martin Short told our sister site Deadline. No character details are currently available about their roles. As previously reported, the upcoming season will also welcome Cara Delevingne (Carnival Row) as a series regular. She will play Alice, a sophisticated art world insider who becomes enmeshed in the sleuthing podcasters’ latest mystery. OMITB follows three onetime strangers (played by Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez) who are obsessed with true crime and...
TV SERIES
Variety

Brian Cox Turned Down ‘Game of Thrones’ Over Pay, Rejected ‘Pirates’ With ‘Overrated’ Johnny Depp

Brian Cox already has one hit HBO drama series under his belt with “Succession,” but he could’ve had an even bigger one had he accepted an offer to star in “Game of Thrones.” As revealed in his new memoir “Putting the Rabbit in the Hat” (via Esquire), Cox turned down the role of King Robert Baratheon on the first season of the HBO fantasy series. Fellow U.K. actor Mark Addy was cast in the role. “I’m often asked if I was offered a role in ‘Game of Thrones’ — reason being that every other bugger was — and the answer is,...
TV SERIES
BGR.com

This unsettling new Netflix drama has everyone talking

Don't Miss: Thursday's deals: COVID rapid tests, 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, AmazonBasics mega-sale, more The #3 movie in the US on Netflix right now is an original feature film that the streamer released in the final days of 2021. That capped a pretty aggressive film release schedule over the past year, which saw the service release at least one new original movie a week. By the end, it had given us everything from Mank to Da 5 Bloods, The Harder They Fall, and The Power of the Dog, to name just a few examples. Five days into the new year, meanwhile,...
TV & VIDEOS

