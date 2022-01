One of Largest Cloud-Managed Network Installations in Sweden Enables Secure and Reliable Public Wi-Fi and Simplified Network Management. Extreme Networks, Inc, a cloud-driven networking company, in partnership with NetNordic, has established one of the largest cloud-managed network infrastructures in Borås Stad, Sweden, transforming the municipality into a smart city. The new infrastructure delivers faster and more advanced connectivity, extending secure public Wi-Fi for its citizens, local government, schools, and services, while automating and simplifying network management for the IT team. The transition to smart cities is designed to provide more sustainable resources to residents, while improving quality of life and fueling business innovation.

