Ricoh USA, Inc. unveiled its RICOH Capture & Conversion Services, an advanced AI-powered solution that intelligently captures, digitizes and stores information, making it securely and efficiently accessible, searchable and useable to workers from anywhere, at any time. This latest integrated service, built within Ricoh’s Digital Services Center, gives teams access to actionable analytics that will enhance end user experiences – both for workers and customers. With it, they can more accurately act on information that will empower the acceleration of the digitization process most effectively.

BUSINESS ・ 13 HOURS AGO