The National Pancreas Foundation Partners With Seqster To Launch A New Dynamic Patient Registry System
The Registry will lead to a deeper understanding of novel therapies and predictive biomarkers that will significantly impact patient lives at scale. Seqster PDM, Inc, the leading patient-centric healthcare technology company, has announced its multi-year partnership with The National Pancreas Foundation (“NPF”), a nonprofit organization that provides hope for those suffering...aithority.com
Comments / 0