Benefits should increase by twice as much as planned to help lower-income households keep up with the soaring cost of living, a leading think tank has said.The Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) said current government plans were not fit for purpose because inflation is expected to surge to 6 per cent while benefits will increase by just 3.1 per cent in April.Many of the UK's poorest households will therefore see a 3 per cent decrease in their real benefit levels and living standards.The IFS recommended raising benefit payments by 6 per cent in April instead of increasing them in line...

