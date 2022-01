SpaceChain announced the successful launch mission of its blockchain-enabled payload, integrated with the space node created for Velas Network AG, into space onboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. The payload was installed onto a satellite designed and manufactured by Spire Global, Inc., which also managed the launch mission. The mission marks SpaceChain’s sixth blockchain payload launch into space and the successful integration of Velas, the world’s fastest Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) blockchain and open-source platform for decentralized applications, with its payload.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 11 HOURS AGO