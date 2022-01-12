ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘I’m tired of being quiet!’: Biden calls for voting rights passage

By Tulsi Kamath, Tom Palmer, Joe Khalil
Facing increasing demands from his progressive base, President Joe Biden is now going all out, pressuring Congress to move on voting rights, calling this a turning point for the nation.

Bills Mafia gears up for Saturday

CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Fans are gearing up for the Bills and Patriots Wild Card matchup. Whether you're headed to tomorrow's game or staying warm, watching on the couch.. you'll want to be rocking some Bills apparel. News 4's Gabrielle Mediak stopped by The BFLO Store in Clarence on Wakeup! Owner, Nathan Mroz showed off […]
Democrats' Odds of Passing Voting Rights Reform Looked Bad Before Biden Went to the Hill—And Worse After He Left

Joe Biden spent more than three decades in the Senate. He understands its arcane rules. He once showed a prowess for shepherding complex legislation past obstinate Senators from both parties. But as he closes out his first year as President, Biden has failed to get two of his signature legislation efforts past Senators of his own party.
AFP

Biden tries to save voting rights bill in evening talks

President Joe Biden negotiated into the evening Thursday with two holdout senators from his own party to try and save his beleaguered voting rights bill on a day that also saw him get a stinging setback on Covid-fighting strategy. The two national voting rights bills, which Biden argues are needed to save US democracy from Republican tampering with local laws, appeared close to dead due to insufficient support in his own party. However, the two principle holdout senators, Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, made a surprise visit to the White House late in the day. Their meeting, which lasted about one hour and 20 minutes, was "a candid and respectful exchange of views about voting rights," a White House official said.
The Independent

Jen Psaki dismisses GOP criticism of Biden’s voting rights speech by pointing to silence against Trump rhetoric

White House press secretary Jen Psaki dismissed Republican criticism of President Joe Biden’s remarks condemning the GOP’s efforts to restrict ballot access and change the rules of election administration.“I know there’s been a lot of claim of the ‘offensive’ nature of the speech yesterday, which is hilarious on many levels given how many people sat silently over the past four years for the former president,” Ms Psaki told reporters on 12 January, referring to Donald Trump’s inflammatory rhetoric.“What is far more offensive is the effort to suppress people’s basic right to exercise who they want to support and who...
AFP

Under-pressure Biden gambles big on voting rights reform

President Joe Biden took a major political gamble Tuesday in calling for a break in the Senate's supermajority rule so that Democrats can override Republican opposition to voting rights reforms that he called crucial to saving US democracy. Lead Republican Senator Mitch McConnell called the idea of suspending the filibuster for voting rights reforms "disturbing" and an attempt to "break our institutions to get a political outcome they want."
The Independent

Manchin kills voting rights moments before Biden’s speech

Sen Joe Manchin effectively killed voting rights hours before President Joe Biden was set to give a speech in Atlanta pushing for voting rights, saying the filibuster was an important rule for the Senate.The West Virginia Democrat’s opposition to changing the filibuster comes also as Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said he plans to put voting rights legislation up for a vote as soon as Wednesday.“We need some good rule changes to make the place work better but getting rid of the filibuster doesn’t make it work better,” he told CBS News’s Scott MacFarlane. Mr Manchin said the filibuster is...
CBS Tampa

Biden, Harris Bring Push For Federal Voting Rights Laws To Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) — President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris traveled to Atlanta on Tuesday afternoon to bring attention to voting rights. The two Democrats hope to re-ignite support for legislation currently making its way through Congress. Biden and Harris took the stage at the Atlanta University Center Consortium with their urgent message. “Pass the Freedom to Vote Act. Pass it now. It’s also time to pass the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act,” Biden said. As Biden put it, the next few days will mark a turning point in the country, when the federal voting rights bills...
