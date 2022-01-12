ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

Concacaf Champions League Venue Update:Gillette Stadium Will Host Both Legs of Round of 16 Series between New England Revolution and Cavaly AS

New England Revolution
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFOXBOROUGH, Mass. – Concacaf has announced the venues for the 2022 Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League (SCCL) Round of 16 series between the New England Revolution and Cavaly AS. Both legs will be played at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. The Revolution will be the away team for Leg 1 on Tuesday,...

www.revolutionsoccer.net

Comments / 0

The Independent

Manchester United’s best hope of a top four finish? This is a slow Champions League race

You would think that after signing the Champions League’s all-time leading goalscorer, a four-time winner with Real Madrid and a 21-year-old prodigy who has played in its knockout stages twice already, Manchester United would be well on their way to achieving a top-four finish by now. If only it were so simple.This season was supposed to see the first serious title challenge at Old Trafford. It has instead resulted in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s departure, a bloated and unsettled squad, and the appointment of an interim manager who now has about four months to turn results around and meet the minimum...
PREMIER LEAGUE
austinfc.com

Austin FC To Host Mexican Champions Atlas FC In Preseason Match At Q2 Stadium

Austin FC announced on Thursday that the Club will host Liga MX Apertura 2021 title-winners Atlas FC in a preseason friendly match at Q2 Stadium on Wednesday, February 16 at 8pm CDT. Austin FC Season Ticket Members will receive the February 16 match against Atlas as part of their season...
MLS
New England Revolution

First week of training | Revs “looked good” and are “ready to play”

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – It’s only been a few days since the New England Revolution assembled in Foxborough to begin 2022 preparations, but the team is ramping up quickly. “It’s great to see everybody,” said Matt Polster. “We’re motivated to get back to playing again. It was a short off-season, but I think the guys are ready to play.”
MLS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concacaf League#Sccl#Cavaly As#Fox Sports#Spanish#Mls Regular Season#New England Revolution Tv#Tudn Venue#The Major League Soccer#2021 Supporters Shield
New England Revolution

For first-round SuperDraft pick Jacob Jackson “the hard work begins now”

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – With the 24th overall selection in Tuesday’s 2022 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas, the New England Revolution picked goalkeeper Jacob Jackson – a 21-year-old out of Loyola Marymount University – who has shown the potential to be successful in MLS. “Jacob is a...
MLS
Boston Magazine

No One Asked for New England Patriots Potato Chips Grown with Soil from Gillette Stadium, but Here They Are

Ah, the sweet—nay, salty!—taste of victory. Devoted foodies and restaurant newbies love The Feed. Sign-up now for our twice weekly newsletter. Terroir is a word typically bandied about in the wine world, where it is used to describe the distinctive taste imparted to each bottle by the specific soil and climate in which its wine grapes were grown. That’s a fancy way of saying, “the flavor of the dirt.”
NFL
Soccer
MLS
Champions League
Sports
Deadline

Paramount+ Picks Up Premier League Football Rights In Central America

Paramount+ is to air live Premier League football in Mexico and Central America from next season. Subscribers to ViacomCBS’ SVoD in the region will be able to watch 380 live matches for three seasons from 2022/23 onwards as ViacomCBS looks to bolster Paramount+’s content offering, moving beyond scripted and entertainment and into the sporting game. The three-year deal will hand Premier League coverage to Mexico, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, and Panama, while Belize and the Dominican Republic take rights on a non-exclusive basis. “Live sports are an important differentiator for our streaming service, and as we’ve seen in the U.S. and Australia, we are confident this will drive subscriber growth,” said ViacomCBS Networks International President Raffaele Annecchino. In the U.S., CBS Sports offers local market NFL games and college football, while Paramount+ is home to Australian Football in Australia including the A-League, England’s FA Cup and the FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Paramount+ will launch next year in key territories such as the UK, Ireland, Germany and Italy. The U.S. streamers are clearly keen to make big sporting plays as differentiators. Amazon Prime has been showing the likes of Premier League football and the U.S. Open tennis in key markets for some time.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

England hope for new beginnings from lost Ashes series

There’s a faint whiff of something around the England team right now. It smells a little bit like optimism, but we know it’s not. A vague hint of contentment, even though there is little to be content about.For all the defiance of the draw at Sydney, the Ashes remain lost. Sure, Australia won’t win this with a whitewash, but the odds on 4-0 ahead of the final Test in Hobart are short. And it is not unreasonable to both congratulate last week’s undoubted courage and surmise a fair bit of luck was involved, not least losing two session’s worth of...
SPORTS

