Two months after the 9/11 terrorist attacks on New York City and Washington, D.C., Alan Jackson debuted a song that had come to him in the middle of the night weeks earlier. Sitting in front of his peers at the CMA Awards, he nervously "got through" the five-minute performance and walked off the stage relieved. He tells Yahoo! News years later that he had no idea the song would resonate like it did.

MUSIC ・ 16 DAYS AGO