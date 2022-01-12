ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

Ivory Coast keeper Sylvain Gbohouo BANNED by Fifa for alleged doping and unable to eat or sleep due to stress of verdict

By Tristan Barclay
 2 days ago

IVORY COAST keeper Sylvain Gbohouo has been slapped with a ban by Fifa for alleged doping offences.

The 33-year-old had been included in his country’s squad for the Africa Cup of Nations despite being provisionally suspended ahead of the tournament.

Sylvain Gbohouo plays for Ethiopian side Wolkite City Credit: AFP

The stopper had tested positive for trimetazidine, a heart medication that the World Anti-Doping Agency categorises as a stimulant.

Ivory Coast hoped to have the ban lifted after explaining to officials Gbohouo had been prescribed medicine for an eye infection.

But they will now be without their first-choice stopper after the suspension was confirmed by Fifa.

The Elephants coach Patrice Beaumelle revealed the stress caused by the issue meant Gbohouo couldn’t sleep or eat properly.

He said: 'It's been really difficult for the player. He's been here since January 5 not knowing if he'll be able to play.

“He's not eating anymore, he's lost weight, he's not sleeping.

“I hope he stays with us, because I think he has an important role to play around the team if he can't be in the team.

“He's a great keeper and an excellent person. It's really hard for him and his family and we are all supporting him because his career isn't finished.”

Fifa have told the Ivorian the suspension is confirmed and have given him 20 days to lodge a formal appeal.

Ivory Coast are said to be appealing the ban.

