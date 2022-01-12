ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HGTV Brings House Hunters to Charlotte

It’s no secret that folks from all over the country have been moving to the Charlotte metro area in droves. Even HGTV has noticed the Queen City migration.

The new season of House Hunters features a single mom who is a Navy veteran.  She’s moving her five kids to Charlotte and she’s got her heart set on a huge house with a community pool. Her new friend and agent has to help her manage expectations.

Fans of House Hunters know there are certain scenes you’ll see every time you tune in… and they bring the memes to make fun of it.

If you’ve got personality and you’re passionate about your search for a property then you could be featured on an upcoming episode of the real estate shopping show

