MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon is the latest public official in the state to test positive for COVID-19. His office announced Tuesday evening that he tested positive for the virus. “I took a PCR test on Saturday, and have been quarantining since then in an abundance of caution. I feel fine, probably because I’m fully vaccinated and boosted. At this point, I will continue to quarantine for the full ten-day period recommended in state and federal guidelines. I’ll keep working during that time, as I’ve been doing so far this week,” he said, in a statement. Simon...

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO