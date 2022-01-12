BEST FOR EAGLES GANNON TO FOCUS ON BUCS, NOT BRONCS!

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Vikings’ search for a new general manager has begun in earnest, with several candidates reportedly set to be interviewed. One of those candidates is reportedly Catherine Raiche, vice president of football operations for the Philadelphia Eagles. Raiche has been with the Eagles for three seasons, earning a promotion before the 2021 season. Before that, she worked in the Canadian Football League for five years. Catherine Raiche (credit: Philadelphia Eagles) The Eagles say Raiche is “involved in all areas of football operations and player personnel, including pro and college scouting, contract management, player/staff development, and football research.” Raiche would be the...

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO