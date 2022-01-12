Pesticides and Cancer Risk

HOUSTON, Texas — A miscarriage drug routinely given to women for decades may result in an increased risk of cancer in the child, a recent study says. The drug, 17α-hydroxyprogesterone caproate (17-OHPC), was much more common in the 1950s and 1960s, but doctors still prescribe it to help avoid preterm births. Researchers from the University of Texas Health Science Center say 17-OHPC is a synthetic progestogen, which means that it causes the womb to grow larger during pregnancy. This helps to prevent early contractions and a subsequent miscarriage.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 11 DAYS AGO