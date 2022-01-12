ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Heysham explosion: Woman in court over gas blast that killed toddler

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA woman has appeared in court charged with manslaughter over a gas explosion at a house which killed a toddler who lived next door. Two-year-old George Hinds died in the blast on Mallowdale Avenue in Heysham, Lancashire, on 16...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 1

Related
Telegraph

Prisoner kicked custody officer so hard he killed her, court hears

A convicted criminal has admitted killing a prison security officer by kicking her in the head as she was escorting him from his cell following a court appearance. Humphrey Burke, 28, who was described as “unpredictable and dangerous”, left Lorraine Barwell, 54, with catastrophic brain injuries when he attacked her at Blackfriars Crown Court in 2015.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Pc jailed for attacking members of the public ‘found dead at home’

A police officer jailed after being caught on camera assaulting members of the public has been found dead.Declan Jones was reported to have been discovered at an address in Bromsgrove, Worcestershire on Tuesday.It is believed he had recently been released from prison, having been jailed for assaulting two people – including a 15-year-old boy – on consecutive days during the first coronavirus lockdown in England.A West Mercia Police spokesman said: “On December 28, officers were called to an address in Bromsgrove following reports of concern for the welfare of a man in his 30s.“Sadly, the man was pronounced dead...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Bolton mum fatally drugged daughters over care fears

A mother who fatally drugged her two daughters before killing herself feared they would be put into care if she left them behind, an inquest heard. Tiffany Stevens, 27, gave lethal substances to 18-month-old Darcey Stevens and three-year-old Casey-Lea Taylor at their home in 2019. Bolton Coroner's Court heard she...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Marsh
BBC

Two arrested after dying baby found in Belper house

Two people, including a teenager, have been arrested after the death of a baby in Derbyshire. Police said they were alerted by ambulance crews on Sunday morning to a young child in cardiac arrest at an address on Acorn Drive, Belper. The baby was taken to hospital but died on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Father-of-one ‘mocked’ by attackers as he lay dying, murder trial told

A group of men who are alleged to have fatally stabbed and robbed a father-of-one “mocked” and “ridiculed” him as he lay dying, a court has been told.Ryan O’Connor, 26, from Alway, Newport died from stab wounds minutes after being attacked on Aberthaw roundabout at around 9pm on Thursday June 10.Lewis Aquilina, 20, Elliott Fiteni, 20, Kyle Rasis, 18, Ethan Strickland, 19, and Joseph Jeremy, 17, all from Cardiff are accused of Mr O’Connor’s murder, manslaughter and robbery.Michael Brady QC, prosecuting, told a trial at Newport Crown Court that Mr O’Connor’s death was a “murder that arose out...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Man jailed for cocaine and alcohol blackout rapes in Manchester

An "emotional manipulator" who raped two women after they blacked out in his home has been jailed for 17 years. James Denis Hall, 39, met the victims on separate nights out in Manchester in October and November 2017. Both women were given alcohol and cocaine by Hall and woke to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Explosion#Heysham#Toddler#Preston Crown Court#Bbc North West
The Independent

Pair charged with murdering baby on Christmas Day

A man and a woman have been charged with the murdering a 10-month-old baby on Christmas Day last year. Paramedics were called to reports of an unresponsive infant at a house in Old Whittington, a suburb of Chesterfield, Derbyshire, on 25 December 2020.The child, Finley Boden, was rushed to hospital but efforts to save him failed and he was pronounced dead.Stephen Boden, 29, and Shannon Marsden, 21, of no fixed abode, have been charged with murder and two counts of neglect. They appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on Friday and will appear at Derby Crown Court on 4 January.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Man appears in court charged with murders of mother and three children

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a mother, her two children and a friend at a sleepover last year. Damien Bendall, 31, allegedly raped and murdered 11-year-old Lacey Bennett. He is also accused of killing her 13-year-old brother, John Paul, their mother, Terri Harris, 35, and Lacey’s friend Connie Gent, 11. The children were reportedly having a sleepover on the night of the attack, thought to be on 19 September last year. Connie and Lacey had set up a sweet stall to raise money for charity just hours before they were killed. The bodies of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Woman detained after child found dead in Oldham

Police have launched an investigation after the death of a child, whose body was found in a house. The child was pronounced dead in Elm Road, Oldham, by emergency services just after 18:20 GMT on Friday. Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said a woman in her 30s had been detained under...
HEALTH SERVICES
BBC

Jack Barry: Knifeman, 18, jailed for former friend's murder

An 18-year-old convicted of murdering a former friend has been jailed for at least 18 years. Jack Barry, 19, was found injured on West Road, Hamstead, Birmingham, on 7 March and died at the scene. Cameron Cheshire, of West Road, Great Barr, Sandwell, was last week found guilty of murder...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
BBC

Two women arrested after newborn baby found dead in Doncaster

Two women have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a newborn baby was found dead in Doncaster. Police said they had been called along with the ambulance service to a property on Norman Crescent, Rossington, at 12:15 GMT. The infant was pronounced dead at the scene, officers said. The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Killer cagefighter Liam Hall jailed for attack on girls

A cagefighter and convicted killer has been jailed for life for attacking two 13-year-old girls and his partner. Liam Hall, 33, shattered bones in his victims' faces after knocking them unconscious, and left his 24-year-old girlfriend with serious injuries. Hall was high on drink and drugs when he launched the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Five on trial accused of murder and robbery of 26-year-old man in Wales

Four men and a teenager have gone on trial accused of murdering a 26-year-old father and robbing him of his Gucci bag.Ryan O’Connor from Newport, south Wales, was found unconscious in Balfe Road, Alway, on 10 June last year. Mr O’Connor, nicknamed “Apple”, was later pronounced dead and a murder investigation was launched.Lewis Aquilina, 20, of Riverside, Cardiff, Elliott Fiteni, 20, of no fixed abode, Kyle Rasis, 18, of Canton, Cardiff, Ethan Strickland, 19, of Caerau, Cardiff, and a 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, are accused of killing Mr O’Connor.All five defendants have denied murder,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Blackburn man who beat and bit his pregnant partner jailed

A man who battered and bit his pregnant girlfriend and dragged her into his car before driving off has been jailed. Joel Fricker, 20, of Blackburn, attacked his partner after she had had a meal out with friends in November. He threatened to hit her friends and their partners before...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Porthcawl one-punch killer Christopher George jailed

A "morally despicable" killer who ended a man's life with one punch has been sentenced to five years in prison. Christopher George, of Heol-Y-Berllan, Pyle, Bridgend county, was found guilty of manslaughter by a jury last month. He left Carl Chinnock, 50, with a serious head injury in Porthcawl's Salt...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Teenager charged with murdering couple found dead on Boxing Day

A 19-year-old man has appeared in court charged with murdering an elderly couple found dead in their home on Boxing Day.The bodies of Denis and Mary Fell, both 73, were discovered at their address in Raeburn Rigg, Livingston West Lothian at around 11.40pm on Sunday.Tobyn Salvatore, also known as Jay Fell, appeared at Livingston Sheriff Court on Wednesday to face two charges of murder.The teenager, who lives locally, made no plea.He was remanded in custody for further examination and is due to make another appearance in court within the next eight days.A police cordon was put in place around a property in Livingston and forensic staff were pictured at the scene in the days following the deaths.Detective Chief Inspector Kevin Houliston from Police Scotland said the force’s thoughts are with the family and friends of Mr and Mrs Fell, and those who have been impacted by their deaths.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Jordan Monaghan: Man jailed for murdering his children and partner

A murderer who smothered his own baby daughter and his toddler son before going on to poison a new partner has been jailed for a minimum of 40 years. Jordan Monaghan killed 24-day-old Ruby at their Blackburn home in January 2013. Eight months later, he smothered 21-month-old Logan at a swimming pool.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

‘Distressing’ CCTV of man run over four times is shown at Old Bailey murder trial

Jurors in a murder trial have been shown a “distressing” video of a driver of a car repeatedly and “deliberately” running over the victim.The footage played in the Old Bailey on Wednesday (5 January) shows a BMW X6 being driven four times over John Avers, 47, in a supermarket car park.Jurors were told that Mr Avers suffered “catastrophic” injuries when he was held down before being run over in Dagenham, Essex.Bobby Ternent, 32, and his father Gary Ternent, 59, are accused of murdering Mr Avers shortly before midnight on 13 September 2020.Before playing the footage, jurors were warned that the...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy