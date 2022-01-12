Heysham explosion: Woman in court over gas blast that killed toddler

Four men and a teenager have gone on trial accused of murdering a 26-year-old father and robbing him of his Gucci bag.Ryan O’Connor from Newport, south Wales, was found unconscious in Balfe Road, Alway, on 10 June last year. Mr O’Connor, nicknamed “Apple”, was later pronounced dead and a murder investigation was launched.Lewis Aquilina, 20, of Riverside, Cardiff, Elliott Fiteni, 20, of no fixed abode, Kyle Rasis, 18, of Canton, Cardiff, Ethan Strickland, 19, of Caerau, Cardiff, and a 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, are accused of killing Mr O’Connor.All five defendants have denied murder,...
