Marcus Rashford 'is at Man United's training ground for TWELVE HOURS a day as he's doing three sessions... and asks Cristiano Ronaldo muscle mass questions' - with forward bidding to arrest his slump in form

By Kate Mcgreavy For Mailonline
 2 days ago

Marcus Rashford has reportedly been putting in extra work in training in a bid to turn his fortunes around on the pitch.

The Manchester United forward is going through a tough period in his career as his form and confidence have dipped but he has been working hard to try to arrest his recent slump.

Rashford is at the Red Devils' training ground 12 hours a day as he undertakes three sessions, according to The Telegraph.

Marcus Rashford has reportedly been putting in extra work in training to turn form around
Rashford is in the midst of a poor run of form and fans turned against him on Monday night

The report also claims that he's picking the brains of fitness fanatic and five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo about his muscle mass when he was 24 years old.

Sportsmail exclusively revealed on Wednesday that Rashford is facing a dilemma as he prepares to begin negotiations over a new contract with United with fears his career is stalling at Old Trafford.

Fans turned on him in Monday night's FA Cup third-round win over Aston Villa as they questioned his desire after he gave up when there appeared to be a chance to turn in a rebound.

Former Manchester United striker Dion Dublin, who was commentating on the game at the Threatre of Dreams, claimed the United forward looked 'disinterested' throughout the game.

'If Rashford is on his front foot there, he's got a tap-in,' Dublin said. 'It looked like he didn't want to get himself a simple goal. If he continues his run at pace, he's got a side-foot. He looks disheartened, I haven't seen him smile in a long time.'

Alan Shearer agreed with Dublin, accusing Rashford of playing his football this season like it is a 'chore'.

Rashford is facing a contract dilemma as he enters the final 18 months of his deal at United

Speaking at half-time, BBC Sport pundit Shearer said he saw glimpses of improvement from the England internatioanl, but believes he is not 'enjoying' playing.

'It's a little bit better, I think, in that first half,' Shearer said. 'I get that he's had injuries, I get that he's struggling with a little bit of confidence, amazing work off the pitch.

'But certainly a lot of the times this season, it looks as if everything is a chore. It looks like hard work for him. He doesn't seem to be enjoying his football as much.

'I get that. It's a learning curve, you learn how to get over that. There has been one or two more encouraging signs in that first half.

'Certainly, he posed lots of questions early on when he was down that left-hand side. I said about the lack of width before the game.

'That hasn't been the case, he's done well down that side. And then he's switched to the right-hand side. So, a little bit better from him tonight.'

