Wild-card playoff preview: What the Bengals must do to beat the Raiders

By Mark Schofield
 2 days ago
Wild-card weekend kicks off Saturday, as the NFL playoffs get underway. The first game of the slate is one of five rematches from the regular season, as the Cincinnati Bengals host the Las Vegas Raiders, who reached the playoffs with their overtime victory over the Los Angeles Chargers.

The only game this weekend that is not a rematch from the regular season? The Sunday afternoon game between the Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers.

When the Bengals and Raiders kick things off on Saturday, it will be a rematch of a Week meeting, won by Cincinnati by a final score of 32-13. The Bengals, coming off their bye week, built a four-point halftime lead and then pulled away with 19 points in the fourth quarter.

Looking back at that game, and looking at where the Bengals are now, provides some lessons for Cincinnati. Here is what the Bengals must do to beat the Raiders.

1. Protect Joe Burrow

(Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

The first task for the Bengals offense is a straight-forward ask:

Protect quarterback Joe Burrow.

Back in Week 11, Burrow did not put up huge numbers against the Raiders, completing 20 of 29 passes for 148 yards and a touchdown. Part of that might have been due to the pressure he faced in the pocket. Burrow was sacked three times that game, and pressured on nine dropbacks, or a pressure percentage of 25.7%.

Now, looking at his entire season, those were relatively average numbers for Burrow to face during 2021. That pressure percentage was the tenth-most he faced in a single game this year, while the nine pressures were ninth-most.

What is concerning, however, is this: Burrow was blitzed just twice in that game, the fewest amount of blitzes he faced that season. This play, one of three times the Raiders got to Burrow, is an example of how Las Vegas was able to get pressure with just four on that day:

Here, the Bengals have a six-man protection scheme, with the running back helping to chip on the left edge. But both tackles give up pressure, and Burrow takes a shot behind the line and coughs up the football. He was eventually ruled down, but these are the kinds of plays the Raiders were able to generate back in Week 11.

It is also important to remember that the Bengals use a lot of empty formations with Burrow. On one such play back in Week 11, the Raiders used one of their rare blitz attempts and were able to force a quick throwaway from Burrow:

On this play the Raiders have six down in the box, and with the Bengals in an empty formation Cincinnati has just five to block. If all six defenders indeed come, Burrow will have to throw early, as he is now responsible for the sixth rusher.

With one defensive tackle aligned in the A-gap to the left, the line uses a half-slide, with the center opening to that side. That leaves just two blockers, the right guard and right tackle, available on the right side. Of course, that is where the blitz comes from, and Burrow is forced immediately into survival mode.

Plays like this are why the first order of business for Burrow and the Bengals offense is simple: Sort out the protections and protect the quarterback.

2. Win the one-on-ones in single-high

(Kareem Elgazzar / The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Raiders defensive coordinator Gus Bradley is not exactly a man of mystery.

Bradley and his defenses live in the single-high coverage world. According to charting data, the Raiders have played the most Cover 1/Cover 3 in the league this year, facing 347 passing attempts in those coverages.

The reason for this? Beyond Bradley’s background and coaching philosophy, the Raiders are built to run these schemes given their personnel. Their two starting safeties are rookie Trevon Moehrig and Johnathan Abram. Moehrig has played 1,152 defensive snaps this year according to Pro Football Focus charting data, and of those he played as a deep safety on 1,058 of those plays. Abram, more of your traditional box safety, played almost half of his 955 snaps down in the box. With Abram’s skill-set suited to such a role, you can see why Bradley uses more single-high schemes. That puts Abram down in the box or near the line of scrimmage, and leaves Moehrig — who was viewed as a solid free safety prospect coming out of TCU — deep to patrol the middle of the field.

Studying the Week 11 meeting between these teams, you see that on 18 of Burrow’s passing attempts, the Raiders were in one of those single-high coverages. So the task for Burrow is to find the one-on-one matchups he likes in those situations, and trust that his receivers are goin to win their individual battles. Back in Week 11, that meant a lot of Ja’Marr Chase against Brandon Facyson. On this completion, Burrow targets Chase on a slant route, and the rookie wins off the line and creates enough space for the completion:

This next example finds Burrow targeting Chase off of play-action, against with the rookie receiver operating against Facyson:

The first example finds the Raiders in man coverage, with Facyson in a press alignment, while the second play is an example of the Raiders running a Cover 3 shell. But on both plays, Burrow picks his matchup, and comes to it quickly in the down.

Also of note, the first play is a five-man protection scheme, as both the back and the tight end have free releases and no protection responsibilities. That quick throw is an example of how the Bengals can neutralize the Raiders pass rush even when empty or in five-man schemes, provided Burrow can get the ball out quickly to a favorable matchup.

If the Raiders are going to be in these single-high coverages, either playing man coverage with Moehrig as a free safety or in more zone-based schemes with the outside cornerbacks lacking help over the top, Burrow will need to get to his favorite one-on-one early in the play and take advantage.

3. Neutralize Darren Waller

(Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports)

By his high standards, 2021 has been a subpar season for tight end Darren Waller. He has dealt with injuries this season, including knee and back injuries, and has just two 100+ yard receiving games on the year. The first came back in Week 1, as he caught ten passes (on a whopping 19 targets) for 105 yards and a touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens.

The only other such game? Week 11 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

In the loss that week, Waller caught seven passes for 116 yards against Cincinnati. He got going early with this 25-yard gain working against safety Jesse Bates III:

Now, this is a tough pattern for Bates to handle, as Waller has a two-way go on this option route. But Waller accelerates away from the safety, racing upfield for the big gain thanks to the yardage after the catch.

Later in the game, Waller worked free on this middle read route, splitting the safeties when the Bengals dropped into a two-high coverage:

In terms of how the Bengals might look to slow him down, they could draw inspiration from what the New England Patriots did against Waller a season ago. Bill Belichick used a variety of methods against him, often relying on single-high coverages with a defender lurking underneath to take away crossing routes. Belichick also had the talented Devin McCourty at his disposal, often using the former college cornerback in man coverage situations against the tight end.

But whatever the means, the Bengals have to find a way to take Waller away, and force the Raiders to target other receivers in the passing game.

RELATED PEOPLE
NFL Analysis Network

Aaron Rodgers Doesn’t Hold Back On Opinion Of Raiders’ Derek Carr

Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders are headed to the NFL Playoffs after a crazy win over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 18 in overtime. It has been a whirlwind of a season, but Carr has gained a ton of respect from around the NFL. One player who was open about his opinion of Carr was Green Bay Packers’ superstar quarterback and reigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers.
NFL
WLWT 5

Ickey Woods named Bengals' 'Ruler of the Jungle' for playoff game

CINCINNATI — The Ickey Shuffle is coming to the Bengals' throne!. Elbert "Ickey" Woods has been named the Bengals' "Ruler of the Jungle" for Saturday's playoff game against the Raiders. Related video in player above: Greater Cincinnati restaurants dish up Bengals-inspired food ahead of game. It's the Bengals newest...
NFL
Chicago Tribune

‘The roster needs work.’ How does the Chicago Bears coaching job stack up with the other NFL openings? A look at how attractive each team is.

Starting with an extensive list of candidates for general manager and head coach, the Chicago Bears are off in their parallel searches, sure to encounter some unique perspectives as they seek to make the right hires. Two other teams — the Minnesota Vikings and New York Giants — also are conducting dual searches. Six teams have coaching vacancies, and if the Las Vegas Raiders’ position opens ...
NFL
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

NFL Playoffs kick off with three days of super wild card action, including Monday Night showdown

Get ready for a three-day weekend unlike any other. Super Wild Card Weekend begins with two games Saturday, continues with a tripleheader on Sunday, and finishes with the debut of a Monday night Wild Card game. The 2021 postseason kicks off Saturday on the heels of the most exciting regular season in NFL history. NFL […] The post NFL Playoffs kick off with three days of super wild card action, including Monday Night showdown appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bengals get good news on first playoff injury report

The Cincinnati Bengals are about as healthy as a team could hope to get going into their playoff game on Saturday against the Las Vegas Raiders. After activating numerous big names from the COVID list and offering updates on key names like Quinton Spain, the Bengals hit practice Tuesday with some interesting statuses on the first injury report of the week.
NFL
RaiderMaven

Resurgent Raiders Look for Revenge Against Bengals

The Las Vegas Raiders are traveling to play the Cincinnati Bengals, who beat them during the regular season. The wild card playoff game at Paul Brown Stadium on Saturday isn’t as cut-and-dried as it might seem. The Bengals (10-7), who captured the AFC North title for the first time...
NFL
Bengals.com

A Familiar Brees Blows Into PBS As Bengals And Their No. 9 Open Playoff Run

Bengals president Mike Brown and Joe Burrow, his record-breaking quarterback, may have 61 years between them. But they're both Ohio-bred quarterbacks who know what the position is supposed to look like. And both of them are big fans of Saints' future Hall-of-Famer Drew Brees, NBC's analyst for Saturday's Wild Card...
NFL
