Bob Saget’s wife Kelly Rizzo’s heartbreaking Instagram post on wedding anniversary as she says ‘thanks for finding me’

By Chris Bradford
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago

BOB Saget’s wife thanked the comic for “finding her” and being a "wonderful husband" in a series of heartbreaking social media posts – months before his death.

Saget, 65, was found dead in his room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida on January 9 – hours after he had performed at a stand-up gig.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BE1rc_0djWzhl900
Kelly Rizzo thanked comic Bob Saget for being a 'wonderful husband' Credit: eattravelrock/Instagram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JdKy7_0djWzhl900
She also thanked Saget for 'finding her' Credit: Instagram / Kelly Rizzo

In one post, his wife Kelly Rizzo said: “Happy 3 year anniversary!! Time flies with you! Doesn’t feel a day over 2 years 10 months. Love you @bobsaget, Thank you for being the most wonderful husband!”

And in a separate touching snap showing the loved-up couple, Rizzo thanked Saget for “finding her”.

Days before his death, Rizzo shared a post of the pair celebrating "another year of fun".

Investigators are continuing their probe into the comic's death but reports claim that the comedian may have died from a “sudden medical emergency” such as a heart attack or stroke.

The comedian was found lying face-up on the bed, with his left arm across his chest, and his right arm lying beside him, according to TMZ.

Sheriffs responded to the hotel at around 4pm EST on Sunday - hours after the comic had performed in Jacksonville the night before.

Saget was best known for his role as Danny Tanner, the patriarch of the Tanner family in Full House.

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen said they were “deeply saddened” about his passing.

Bob Saget live blog for the very latest news and updates...

They said: "Bob was the most loving, compassionate and generous man. We are deeply saddened that he is no longer with us but know that he will continue to be by our side to guide us as gracefully as he always has.

“We are thinking of his daughters, wife, and family and are sending our condolences.”

Actor John Stamos, who played Uncle Jesse in the sitcom, tweeted: “I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much, Bobby.”

Comedian Nikki Glaser wrote: "I’ll miss Bob Saget so much. He was as kind as he was funny."

Legendary Star Trek actor, George Takei, said he was "deeply saddened" to learn of the comic's"untimely" passing.

He added: "Beloved by millions as America’s Dad, he was a regular presence in our living rooms, bringing to us the funniest videos and countless belly laughs. Gone too soon, like so many of the brightest souls."

'ONE OF THE BRIGHTEST SOULS'

Saget’s family broke their silence following the actor’s death.

In a statement, they said: “We are devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away.

“He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter.”

Saget's family invited fans to join them in remembering the "love and laughter" the comic brought to people around the world.

He is survived by his wife Rizzo, and his three daughters Lara, Aubrey, and Jennifer from his first marriage to Sherri Kramer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07GlVc_0djWzhl900
Rizzo shared a picture of the pair 'celebrating another year together' - days before the comic's death Credit: eattravelrock/Instagram

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The US Sun team?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.com or call 212 416 4552.

Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSunUS

