Wild-card playoff preview: What the Patriots must do to beat the Bills

Familiar foes square off Saturday night in Buffalo, with the Bills hosting the New England Patriots to determine who will advance in the AFC playoffs. This game is the third meeting between the two teams, who split their regular-season contests.

Interestingly enough, this is the 71st time since the AFL-NFL merger that teams have met three times during a single season. On 48 of those prior occasions, the teams had split their regular season series, as the Patriots and Bills have done this year.

You would be right in saying that the Bills have the momentum coming into this game, having won the most recent meeting and having finished the regular season with a win. New England, on the other hand, lost in Week 18 to the Miami Dolphins and now face the prospect of starting their playoffs on the road with a rookie quarterback.

How can Bill Belichick and company pull off the upset? Here is what the Patriots must do to beat the Bills.

Run with purpose

The first key to a New England upset is perhaps the most obvious one.

The Patriots need to run the football well.

Back in the first meeting between these teams, on a blustery night in Buffalo, the Patriots had rookie quarterback Mac Jones throw just three passes. Instead they ran the ball, ran it some more, and ran it a few more times for good measure. There was nothing exotic about what they were doing, they lined up, condensed the formation, forced the Bills to play with bigger defensive packages, and found a way to win.

The big play was this touchdown run from Damien Harris, coming on a crack toss design:

Even in New England’s Week 16 loss, Harris still eclipsed 100 yards rushing and scored three touchdowns on the ground. One of those touchdowns came on a little change-of-pace in their rushing attack:

The Patriots show one of their foundation run concepts, G-Lead, to the right edge. Fullback Jakob Johnson leads to the right edge with left guard Ted Karras pulling to that side as well. This is a concept that the Patriots ran over and over again when the two teams met the first time this season.

Instead, Harris is running outside to the left, as Mac Jones pivots and then flips the ball to Harris. The second-level defenders for Buffalo all flow to their left, taking them away from the flow of the play. Harris picks up blocks from N’Keal Harry and Jonnu Smith, and skips into the end zone for the 16-yard touchdown run.

The Patriots right now are a running football team. They will need Jones to make some throws, as we will get to in a moment, but a win for New England starts with success on the ground.

Put Mac Jones in position to be successful

Mac Jones gets his first taste of NFL playoff football Saturday night, but he is no rookie when it comes to big games having led Alabama to a national title a season ago.

Winning on the road, in potentially sub-zero temperatures, in the post-season? Well, that part is new.

Against the Bills this season, Jones has not enjoyed the best production. In their first meeting, the game with the 50+ mile per hour winds, Jones was asked to put the ball in the air just three times, completing two passes for 19 yards.

Then in the Week 16 loss, Jones completed just 14 of 32 passes for 145 yards, no touchdowns and a pair of interceptions. Over the final four games of the year, including a game where he threw three touchdowns against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Jones has thrown for six touchdowns and five interceptions.

It has not been the best of stretch drives for the rookie, leading to questions about Jones hitting a rookie wall.

But the Patriots can still find ways to put him in position to succeed. Success on the ground will be critical of course, because if New England can lean on the run game, they can ask Jones to do less in the passing game. But they can also turn to their play-action passing game, to try and attack the middle of the field through the air.

In many ways, this is where the Patriots need to be throwing the football on Saturday night. The Patriots show the Los Angeles Chargers a run look out of 21 personnel, but Jones peels to target tight end Hunter Henry working across the field on a shallow crossing route. An easy pitch-and-catch for the quarterback, and a huge gain in the passing game.

One of Jones’ best plays from the Week 16 meeting also came off play-action, as he found Jakobi Meyers working on a deep pivot route while pressure was breathing down his neck:

Now, it should be said that a critical component to Jones being in a position to be successful is the rookie quarterback avoiding mistakes early in games. In New England’s Week 15 loss to the Indianapolis Colts, Jones threw an interception in the first half and then early in the second that forced the Patriots to play from behind.

In the Week 16 meeting, Jones had a pass intercepted midway through the second quarter, when the Patriots were trailing by three and looking to take the lead. Then last week, Jones threw a Pick-Six on New England’s first possession of the game, again leaving the Patriots to play from behind, as the team was facing an early 14-0 deficit as a result.

Success on the ground, avoiding early mistakes, and putting Jones in a position to be successful are key components to the Patriots pulling out the win. But there is one more area to note.

Keep all eyes on Josh Allen

There is obviously a lot to worry about when it comes to defending Josh Allen.

You have to worry about his rocket right arm. You have to worry about his ability to layer throws against man coverage when targeting crossing routes. You have to worry about his relationship with the Bills’ receivers, particularly Stefon Diggs.

You also have to worry about what he can do with his legs.

Making this extra worrisome is how Allen picks his spots, particularly with the defense in man coverage. The Patriots do mix things up from a coverage standpoint, and have been a tiny bit more of a zone coverage team this year. According to charting data from Sports Info Solutions, New England has faced 178 passing attempts while in man coverage this season (being defined as Cover 0, Cover 1 and Cover 2 Man Underneath) while facing 277 when in zone coverage (defined as Cover 2, Cover 3, Cover 4 (Quarters) and Cover 6 (Quarter-Quarter-Half). Those zone coverage plays ranks the Patriots 26th in the league.

(For comparison sake, last season the Patriots faced 245 passing attempts when in those zone coverages, which was fewest in the league).

This season, Allen has carried the football 122 times for 763 yards and six touchdowns, making him Buffalo’s second-leading rusher on the year. Against the Patriots this season, Allen has 18 carries for 103 yards, averaging nearly six yards a rushing attempt.

In the two games against the Bills, SIS has charted the Patriots with 28 dropbacks using man coverage, against 43 with New England in zone coverage.

Take this play from the Week 13 meeting:

The Bills call a Mesh-Sit concept, with crossing routes underneath from Diggs and Emmanuel Sanders, a sit route over the football from tight end Tommy Sweeney, and a wheel route from running back Zack Moss.

The Patriots have Cover 1 called, man coverage with a free safety deep.

As a quarterback, with this play called against this coverage, you get excited. The crossing routes can break open. The wheel route from the back can break open as well. But here, Allen sees man coverage, a little grass, and simply tucks the football. The defenders are focused on their man coverage responsibilities, and Allen rips off a gain of 21 yards.

This reminds me of Super Bowl XIX, where Joe Montana led the San Francisco 49ers to a win over the Miami Dolphins. Consider this passage from Montana’s book “Audibles: My Life in Football.”

We pushed the ball down the field using short passes, but I noticed something in the Miami defense that I would take advantage of most of the afternoon. I knew Miami’s linebackers were turning away from me as they dropped behind to cover our backs, who were running patterns out of the backfield. I just moved out of the pocket and followed their linebackers down the field. How could they tackle me? They were running downfield.

Take this example from the Week 16 meeting:

Once more, the Patriots are in man coverage, and Allen breaks the pocket exploiting the defense for a gain of 25 yards.

Again, Allen gives you a number of things to worry about as a defense. One of the big challenges facing the Patriots this week, along with everything else he brings to the table, is trying to find a way to contain his run threat. Do they play even more zone coverage, putting defenders in a position to keep eyes on him? Do they use a spy on him underneath? Do they try and contain him in the pocket with mush rushes, denying him a path to the edge? If they can craft the right answer to this vexing question, they can take away at least one of the many problems he presents.