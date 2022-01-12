The Weeknd Releases Video for “Sacrifice” Remix f/ Swedish House Mafia, Shares Expanded Version of ‘Dawn FM’

A preface: We here at Treble have a loosely stated ethical guideline when it comes to reviews and features where we don’t chime in because we feel obligated but instead only write and publish if we think we have a perspective worth adding. What this often winds up meaning is that underground records get our primary attention; it is smaller groups that deserve both critical attention and critical care, having been uncatalogued and often unrepresented to the broader public. The practical end of this means as well that we often wind up opting out of commenting on big records, the Cardi Bs and blink-182s and Drakes of the world, not always necessarily out of antipathy but more that there’s often little additional to say. What this means is that pieces on larger groups, be it the longer series work we’ve done on Rush and U2 or reviews on bigger records by, say, The Weeknd are often decided because we feel we have something to say that’s worth the opportunity cost of briefly turning our eyes from smaller artists and your time as a reader. Time is precious. It’s important not to be flippant in spending or asking for it.

