The Weeknd Releases Video for “Sacrifice” Remix f/ Swedish House Mafia, Shares Expanded Version of ‘Dawn FM’

By Trace William Cowen
Complex
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe universe of Dawn FM was expanded overnight, complete with new visuals and “alternate world” versions of two tracks from The Weeknd’s recently released album. First up, we have the new video for the “Sacrifice” remix featuring Swedish House Mafia, as seen above. As for this “alternate world” take...

thesource.com

The Weeknd Releases ‘Dawn FM’ Featuring Lil Wayne, Quincy Jones & More

It takes one week The Weeknd to get an album off. After the surprise announcement to open the new year, The Weeknd keeps his promise and delivers his new album Dawn FM. The Weeknd calls the album a “sonic experience,” and it features Tyler, the Creator, Lil Wayne, Quincy Jones, Oneohtrix Point Never, and Jim Carrey, among others.
MUSIC
Complex

CPO Boss Hogg, Artist Formerly Signed to Death Row Records, Has Died

CPO Boss Hogg, real name Vince Edwards, has passed away. His death was confirmed by rapper E-A-Ski and journalist Chad Kiser. CPO was previously signed to Death Row Records. It’s unknown how the Compton, California native died, though, according to his Instagram, he was dealing with some health issues. Ambrosia For Heads reports that CPO also endured congestive heart failure in 2010.
CELEBRITIES
SFGate

The Weeknd to Release New Album, ‘Dawn FM,’ on Friday

He unveiled the news in a characteristically cryptic video that, in line with his series of videos from his previous album, “After Hours,” finds him well dressed, in some kind of peril, and involves a beautiful woman. But rather than the busted-nose image of “After Hours,” this one finds him aged at the end. Several film-score-like snippets from what may be his new single, which soundtracks the clip. The album is billed “”A new sonic univerrse from the mind of the Weeknd.”
MUSIC
thatgrapejuice.net

New Song: Muni Long – ‘Hrs & Hrs (Remix)’ [featuring August Alsina]

Less than five months after sending his fans into a frenzy at reports he was set to retire, August Alsina surprises with news that he’s not hanging up his mic just yet. Teaming with lauded singer-songwriter Priscilla Renea (known pseudonymously as Muni Long), Alsina adds a steamy verse to the remix of the songstress’ critically acclaimed cut, ‘Hrs & Hrs.’
MUSIC
Stereogum

The Weeknd Shares Gross “Gasoline” Video, Implies That Dawn FM Is Part Of A Trilogy, & Obliquely Claps Back At Critics

Last week, four days after announcing its existence, the Weeknd released his new album Dawn FM. It’s great. The same day that the album came out, the Weeknd also dropped a video for the Dawn FM track “Sacrifice.” In the video, the Weeknd went back and forth between his present-day self and the old-man makeup that he wears on the album cover, and the clip revolved around some sort of druidic nightclub ritual. Today, the Weeknd has followed that video with an equally creepy clip from “Gasoline,” the neo-new wave thumper that serves as the de facto Dawn FM opener.
MUSIC
Variety

Veteran Rap Group Brockhampton Announce ‘Indefinite’ Hiatus

Just days after their forthcoming scheduled appearance at Coachella was announced, the long-running hip-hop group Brockhampton say they’re taking an indefinite hiatus after that performance and one in London. In a statement dated Friday, the group wrote: “BROCKHAMPTON’s upcoming performances at the O2 Academy Brixton in London and at Coachella will be their final as a group. “All other forthcoming tour dates are canceled, effective immediately. Refunds for all tickets and VIP packages will be available at the point of purchase. Following these remaining shows, BROCKHAMPTON will take an indefinite hiatus as a group. They invite their fans to come celebrate the...
MUSIC
udiscovermusic.com

Swedish House Mafia Share Symphonic Reworking Of ‘One’

Swedish House Mafia have teamed up with rising composer Jacob Mühlrad for a symphonic reworking of their 2010 single “One”, now known as “One Symphony.”. Speaking about the new interpretation of their EDM anthem, Swedish House Mafia said: “Having Jacob’s world meet ours has always been on our minds. His interpretation of ‘One’ is absolutely incredible and we are so happy to finally release it to the world.”
MUSIC
Complex

The Weeknd Shares Tracklist for ‘Dawn FM’ Album

The Dawn FM era provided fans with even more to mull over on Wednesday. With the new album from The Weeknd now just days away from its release, the full tracklist has been revealed, complete with some additional audio teasing. Abel unveiled the tracklist via a short video clip shared...
MUSIC
Stereogum

The Dawn FM Saga Continues In The Weeknd’s Creepy New “Sacrifice” Video

The Weeknd dropped his new album Dawn FM last night, and he’s continuing the festivities today with a video for standout track “Sacrifice.” Produced by Abel Tesfaye, Swedish House Mafia, and Max Martin, the song is built around a nasty guitar sample that recalls Discovery-era Daft Punk. Its visuals seem to continue the dark club exploits of the “Take My Breath” video, including some druid-like characters who transform from beautiful young women to disfigured old men. The clip is once again directed by the duo Cliqua, who did “Take My Breath” as well as “Save Your Tears,” the one with the disturbing plastic surgery situation. Watch below.
MUSIC
power106.com

The Weeknd Drops Two New Songs For Expanded Version of ‘Dawn FM’

The Weeknd is back with an expanded version of his new project ‘Dawn FM.’. Included are two new songs. One’s a remix for his second single “Sacrifice” with Swedish House Mafia. This is not the first time to they have collaborated, but they also linked back in Octobor for a song released called “Moth To A Flame,” which was their track from their forthcoming LP, ‘Paradise Again’
MUSIC
djmag.com

The Weeknd releases new album featuring Swedish House Mafia, Calvin Harris, Oneohtrix Point Never: Listen

The Weeknd has released his new album, ‘Dawn FM’, just days after announcing its impending arrival. The artist’s fifth album, which he described as “a new sonic universe” in a teaser trailer on Instagram, includes the single ‘Take My Breath’, which was released in August last year. A video for the fifth track, ‘Sacrifice’, also premiered on the album’s release last Friday (7th January).
MUSIC
