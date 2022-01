During "Theatre Week" is the cheapest way to see shows in Illinois. I believe most people enjoy going out for entertainment. Some of the most popular ones are stage productions including plays, musicals, and more. We get a few in the Rockford area but unfortunately, they are few and far between. We are lucky enough to be close to Chicago to drive in for the night to attend a show. The Windy City is "World Class" when it comes to the theatre.

