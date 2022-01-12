ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Trump shuts down NPR interview after saying he ‘doesn’t believe Biden got 80M votes’ as he’s grilled on election fraud

By Israel Salas-Rodriguez
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago

DONALD Trump shut down an interview mid-way through the chat, saying he "doesn't believe Joe Biden got 80million votes" as he was grilled on his election fraud claims.

Trump hung up on NPR Morning Edition host Steve Inskeep nine minutes into what the outlet said was scheduled to be a 15-minute interview that was aired on Wednesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v8e7U_0djWx4Xl00
Donald Trump hung up on Morning Edition host Steve Inskeep nine minutes into what was supposed to be a 15-minute interview Credit: Getty Images - Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41xEWY_0djWx4Xl00
Donny hung up on NPR's Steve Inskeep after being grilled on his election fraud claims Credit: Reuters

In his interview with the outlet, the former president insisted that Republicans should continue to push his fraud claims despite worries in the party that he is hurting its chances in future elections.

Trump claims that the countless court cases filed by his team after the election failed because it was "too early" to demonstrate his fraud claims.

At the same time, Trump dismissed one of his lawyers, Kory Langhofer, saying: “I did not think he was a good attorney to hire.”

After several questions related to Trump’s election claims, Inskeep asked the former president whether he would endorse only Republican candidates this year who are pressing his case that the 2020 contest was stolen from him.

“Is that an absolute?” Inskeep asked.

Trump responded that the candidates “that are smart” are going to push his case, citing Kari Lake, a Republican gubernatorial candidate in Arizona.

Lake has echoed Trump’s baseless claims about election fraud.

“She’s very big on this issue,” Trump said. “She’s leading by a lot. People have no idea how big this issue is, and they don’t want it to happen again.

"And the only way it’s not going to happen again is you have to solve the problem of the presidential rigged election of 2020.”

Throughout the interview, Inskeep asked why elected officials in Arizona had accepted the findings of a Republican-ordered audit that uncovered no issues that would have altered the result of the 2020 presidential race in the state.

“Because they’re RINOs, and frankly, a lot of people are questioning that,” Trump said, referring to the term “Republicans in name only.”

Pressed on why most US senators, including Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, have not backed his election fraud claims, Trump replied: “Because Mitch McConnell is a loser.”

As Inskeep attempted to interject, Trump said: “So, Steve, thank you very much. I appreciate it,” and proceeded to hang up, prompting Inskeep to oppose.

“Whoa, whoa, whoa, I have one more question,” Inskeep said, adding that he wanted to talk about a court hearing related to the January 6, 2021 riots at the US Capitol.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cOLEg_0djWx4Xl00
Donald Trump called Mitch McConnell a 'loser' during his interview Credit: AFP

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The US Sun team?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.com or call 212 416 4552.

Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSunUS

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Beaumont Enterprise

OPINION: Kilmeade of Fox News bit the bullet

For many conservatives who still think — or pretend — that Joe Biden didn’t win the presidency by 7 million votes, the open secret was exposed last week by someone they could hardly call a liberal. That would be Brian Kilmeade of Fox News, about as trusted in the right wing media as anyone not named Sean Hannity (more on him later.)
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
KTVZ

Trump allies’ fake Electoral College certificates offer fresh insights about plot to overturn Biden’s victory

In the weeks after the 2020 election, then-President Donald Trump’s allies sent fake certificates to the National Archives declaring that Trump won seven states that he actually lost. The documents had no impact on the outcome of the election, but they are yet another example of how Team Trump tried to subvert the Electoral College — a key line of inquiry for the January 6 committee.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

'It's up to states to do the right thing': Biden tells states to ignore Supremes and impose vax mandates anyway after SCOTUS votes 6-3 to BLOCK his federal order

President Biden urged businesses to bring in vaccine mandates on their own and pushed states to 'do the right thing' after the Supreme Court voted 6-3 to block his sweeping rules on private companies in a crushing blow to his pandemic response. The high court did however allow a vaccine...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Steve Inskeep
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

Republicans rally around senator who Trump said ‘went woke’ by saying he lost 2020 election

Republican senators rallied to the defence of Sen Mike Rounds this week after he was attacked by former President Donald Trump.Mr Rounds sparked a feud with the former president when he went on ABC’s This Week on Sunday and reiterated that he did not believe conspiracy theories supported by Mr Trump and his allies about the 2020 election, namely the assertion that Mr Trump had in fact won the election."We simply did not win the election, as Republicans, for the presidency,” Mr Rounds said on Sunday.“[I]f we simply look back and tell our people don't vote because there's cheating going...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
POLITICO

Democrats are furious at GOP Rep. Warren Davidson’s tweets comparing D.C.’s pandemic rules to the Nazi regime.

Rep. Dean Phillips (D-Minn.) confronted Davidson on the floor this afternoon. What happened: Rep. Warren Davidson (R-Oho) is facing fierce blowback from Democratic colleagues, many of them Jewish, for numerous tweets this morning saying Washington's mask and vaccine policies are akin to Nazism. On the House floor this afternoon, a...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Fraud#Npr#Republicans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Independent

Jen Psaki dismisses GOP criticism of Biden’s voting rights speech by pointing to silence against Trump rhetoric

White House press secretary Jen Psaki dismissed Republican criticism of President Joe Biden’s remarks condemning the GOP’s efforts to restrict ballot access and change the rules of election administration.“I know there’s been a lot of claim of the ‘offensive’ nature of the speech yesterday, which is hilarious on many levels given how many people sat silently over the past four years for the former president,” Ms Psaki told reporters on 12 January, referring to Donald Trump’s inflammatory rhetoric.“What is far more offensive is the effort to suppress people’s basic right to exercise who they want to support and who...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Psaki brushes off McConnell, calls criticisms of Biden’s speech ‘hilarious’

White House press secretary Jen Psaki took aim at critics of President Biden's speech on voting rights, calling objections to his vitriolic tone "hilarious." "I know there has been a lot of claim of the offensive nature of the speech yesterday, which is hilarious on many levels, given how many people sat silently over the last four years for the former president," Psaki said during Wednesday's press briefing.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
302K+
Followers
4K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy