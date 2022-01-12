ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oppo A36 announced with a 5,000 mAh battery, Snapdragon 680

Cover picture for the articleThe Oppo A36 made its official debut in China today. It is an affordable handset with a Snapdragon 680 chipset for people who don't mind missing on the 5G fun for the time being. The screen of the Oppo A36...

